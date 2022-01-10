Fans of Season 5 of “Before the 90 Days” believe Johnny and Ella will not meet this season.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days debuted in December.

This season premiered on January 12, 2021, and it featured seven new couples for fans to follow on their quest for love.

Except for Ben and Mahogany, we’ve seen every couple so far.

Except for Johnny and Ella, all of the pairs have met in person.

Fans are beginning to doubt whether it will ever happen.

Five of the seven couples have met in person five episodes into Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

Johnny and Ella, on the other hand, have yet to pull it off.

Johnny plans to travel to America and stay with Ella in her hometown of Idaho Falls, Idaho, as viewers learn from the episodes.

However, viewers will learn in episode 5 that Johnny has yet another setback, as his visa to Singapore has been denied.

While working out in a gym, Ella hears about Johnny’s setback.

She dials his number right away to get to the bottom of the problem.

But Johnny doesn’t respond, leaving Ella to ponder what this could mean on her own.

Fans, on the other hand, believe that Johnny and Ella will not meet this season.

Season 5 of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’ Ella Talks About Her Online Sex Life With Her’Asian Prince,’ Johnny

Season 5 of Before the 90 Days features a lot of clever editing to get fan reactions.

It’s a common ruse in reality shows these days, and Before the 90 Days is no exception.

After watching five episodes of Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, fans are beginning to suspect that Johnny and Ella don’t meet in person like the other couples.

To begin with, the couples filmed this season during the peak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which occurred in early 2021.

China, where Johnny lives, still had strict regulations in place regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and borders were closed at the time.

Second, unlike the other couples, none of the preview clips for Before the 90 Days Season 5 featured Johnny and Ella in person.

Last week, fans suspected something was wrong.

Last week, fans suspected something was wrong.

