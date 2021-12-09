Fans of ‘Sex and the City’ React to Mr.

Following months of rumor, Mr.

Big’s fate was revealed in the premiere episode of And Just Like That, and fans are cursing their Peloton bikes.

For the Thursday, December 9 premiere of HBO Max, Chris Noth reprised his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) husband.

He gets on his Peloton bike while Carrie is at Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) daughter’s piano recital, after making several jokes and references to his favorite exercise instructor, Allegra, throughout the episode.

Big collapses and grabs his left shoulder as he walks to the shower.

“And just like that, Big died,” Carrie says after finding him.

After the first two episodes were released on Thursday, social media users were quick to react to the shocking death, pointing out that he had a heart attack and that Carrie didn’t call 9-1-1 after finding him.

One fan wrote, “I’m sorry WHHHHAAATTTT Mr Big just dies like that….IN THE FIRST F—king EPISODE!!!!!”

“I had no idea that was going to happen.”

Carrie could have called an ambulance WTF!!!! I’m speechless right now.

AndLikeThat.” (hashtag)

“I’m upset over a fictional character’s death,” a second viewer tweeted.

Mr., how did you do?

(hashtag)AndJustLikeThat (hashtag)SATC”

“(hashtag)AndJustLikeThat my heart is broken, i’m already waiting for the next chapter, but it will never be the same without (hashtag)MrBig,” wrote a third fan.

Many viewers focused on the cause of Big’s death.

“Good afternoon, Mr.

One person tweeted, “Big deserved better than Peloton’s death (hashtag)AndJustLikeThat.”

“You want me to take a Peloton class? The thing that killed Mr.

“How big are you?”

“Mr. Peloton was murdered by the Peloton.”

“Big was not on my bingo card for 2021,” said a third user.

“My peloton shares are tanking after Mr.

In the sex and city reboot, Big dies.”

Carrie mourns Big in the second episode of And Just Like That, planning and attending his funeral with Charlotte and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon).

Despite having a falling out with Samantha (Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in the original series and two sequels).

