Fans of ‘Single’s Inferno’ believe that an award-winning film ‘deserves better.’

Fans of the film ‘Single’s Inferno’ believe that an award-winning performance ‘deserves better.’

With each passing day, the cast of Single’sInferno has a harder time finding love.

Fans hoped that An Yea-won would find a new partner after the Netflix show added more cast members.

They are now claiming that she is deserving of better.

[Warning: The first six episodes of Single’s Inferno contain spoilers!]

Meet the Main Cast of ‘Single’s Inferno,’ Instagram, Age, Job, and More

An is one of the show’s original cast members.

She didn’t match with any of the guys in the first round of paradise.

As a result, she and Moon Se-hoon and Kim Jun-sik have remained on the deserted island.

They shared stew, and An expressed her gratitude for not having gone to paradise.

She did, however, match with Kim, and the two of them went to paradise together for the next round.

Kim informed her that he is the owner of a health-related company.

An revealed that she is a model, personal trainer, and pilates instructor.

“You’re the only one with whom I share a common interest,” she said.

“You were like a silver lining in the dark.”

On a deserted island, there’s a silver lining.”

They returned to the island, and fans didn’t see them again.

Newcomers arrive on the island in the following episode.

In episode 5, Cha Hyun-Seung made his debut on Single’s Inferno.

He goes to the gym six times per week and enjoys water sports.

An remarked right away that he appeared to be in good spirits.

Song Ji-a was familiar to him because someone had suggested they would make good business partners, but they didn’t meet until the show.

The women began to get to know him in the next episode, and he had a good conversation with An.

They became friends because of their shared passion for water sports.

Cha had the option of taking whoever he wanted to paradise because he had won the wrestling competition.

Fans had a lot to say about how he chose Song at the end of the episode.

Fans are becoming irritated that An has been relegated to the background.

On Instagram, they reacted to her scene.

One fan wrote, “I couldn’t believe the guy didn’t choose her.”

