Fans of ‘Sister Wives’ accuse Kody Brown of being monogamous with Robyn.

Kody Brown is acting monogamous with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, Sister Wives fans can’t help but notice.

Kody only cares about Robyn and their children, despite having three other wives.

With his other wives and children, this is causing a lot of jealousy and frustration.

Is Kody a true monogamist?

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was the subject of the majority of Sister Wives season 16 discussions.

Kody stayed at Robyn’s house for the entire nine months of lockdown.

Christine and Janelle refused to follow Kody’s excessively strict coronavirus rules.

He’s spent all of his time at Robyn’s as a result of this.

Meri has been following the rules as well, but because he is married to her on a platonic basis, he does not spend the night there.

Kody admits that he feels most at ease at Robyn’s house in the January 16 episode of Sister Wives.

“It’s strange,” he says.

During the course of COVID, I began to suspect that that was Janelle’s house and not mine.

And the irony of this situation, which is bad for relationships, is that as I’ve spent more time at Robyn’s house, I’ve begun to feel like it’s my house, with my own set of rules and my own family.”

Christine Brown, Kody’s third wife, confronts him about his preference for Robyn in the most recent episode of Sister Wives.

“When the girls see their father has favorites, it’s difficult for them to respect him,” she tells the cameras.

And they’re having a hard time accepting how obvious it is that he’s more at ease in some places than others.”

Sheryl Brown, the mother of Kody’s second wife, Janelle Brown, passed away.

Kody takes a chance and travels to Wyoming to support Janelle at her funeral.

He was quarantined with Janelle after he returned.

“I’m going to go take a COVID test and hopefully get cleared so I can go to Robyn’s house,” he says.

“I promised Robyn that I would be around for Sol and Ari for Christmas,” Kody says to the cameras, explaining, “I promised Robyn that I would be around for Sol and Ari for Christmas.”

All I needed to do was give her the assurance that she would be fine if I left.

“I don’t know if I’d ever be forgiven if I got a positive result,” he says, “so I’m just like, ‘I promise you I’ll be back here for Christmas.”

