Fans of Sister Wives believe Janelle Brown has left her husband Kody after she ‘betrayed’ him by spending time with her ex-girlfriend Christine.

Fans of Sister Wives believe Janelle Brown has divorced her husband Kody after she ‘betrayed’ him by spending time with her ex-girlfriend Christine.

Is Janelle Brown, star of Sister Wives, planning to leave husband Kody in the same way that fellow sister wife Christine did?

After weeks of hints that may point to Kody losing another wife, some fans are speculating.

“Do we think Janelle has left too?” a Reddit user inquired.

The following evidence was presented by the fan:

“This is all speculation because she hasn’t announced anything,” the fan admitted, “but it appears to me like she’s been undergoing some massive changes.”

Janelle, 52, and Kody, 52, have had their share of squabbles recently, culminating in a vulgar outburst in November in which Janelle told her husband to “f**k off.”

Kody threatening to evict his sons Gabrielle and Garrison from Janelle’s home for breaking Covid rules was the tipping point.

The reality dad has previously established strict Covid guidelines for his families’ holiday celebrations.

He advised Janelle to spend Thanksgiving alone because her sons had been seeing too many people over the holidays and were endangering everyone else’s health.

Kody told her to “respect” the “big picture” of his rules, but she refused and said, “You know, f**k off,” before storming off.

They also battled it out over Janelle’s housemates Gabriel, 20, and Garrison, 23.

They had been breaking Kody’s Covid rules, and he wouldn’t be able to go over if they stayed at Janelle’s.

Janelle announced at the start of the new year that she’s ready for some “change” in her life.

“With the holidays behind us – many of us are now focusing on the New Year andamp; new goals,” the reality star captioned a smiling selfie on Instagram.

“New things can also bring about change.

The decision to try comes first, followed by change.

Attempting is followed by a decision to keep going.

“The decision to commit comes with the decision to continue.”

After Kody’s former spiritual wife Christine decided to leave the polygamous family as well, he changed his mind.

Christine, 49, announced on November 2 on Instagram that she and Kody, 52, were divorcing after years of marital strife.

“Kody and I have grown apart after over 25 years together, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote.

“As we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family, we will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives.”

Kody took to Twitter after Christine’s announcement to share…

