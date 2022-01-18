Fans of ‘Sister Wives’ call Kody’s dismissal of Crying Gabriel’s plea for a more intimate relationship “unforgivable.”

Kody Brown and his son, Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Brown, discuss how the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown has put a strain on their relationship on Sister Wives.

Sister Wives fans, on the other hand, are disappointed by Kody’s blatant lack of concern for his son, calling his behavior “unforgivable.”

Gabriel confronts his father about their lack of relationship on Sister Wives on January 16th.

He tells Kody that he thinks it’s unfair that he has to choose between his father and his girlfriend.

“Why was I forced to make that decision?” he asks in the video below (via Instagram).

“My kids look forward to their dad being home,” Janelle Brown says in her confessional.

My children adore their father.

The fact that he’s suddenly being so dictatorial about his rules has been extremely difficult for them.”

Gabriel begins to cry later in the episode and tells Kody that he’s done “two-week quarantines” from his girlfriend so he can see his father.

Kody makes excuses and blames Janelle and Christine instead of taking responsibility for his lack of consistency with his son.

“Basically, it’s a blame game,” Gabriel says, and Kody responds, “Yes, and your mother is the Teflon queen.”

It bounces off of her and onto everyone else,” she claims, claiming that Janelle was the one who made it so they couldn’t see each other for the past nine months.

“I think Gabriel is just trying so hard to get his dad to have a relationship with him again,” Janelle tells the cameras.

Kody’s conversation with Gabriel was dubbed an “unforgivable” parenting mistake by one fan.

“As a parent (and human), I was appalled at Kody’s behavior toward Gabe on Coyote Pass,” the fan said on Reddit.

“Kody even admits that he knows Gabe needs loving reassurance in the moment,” they continued, “but he’s “just so angry” that he shuts him down, belittles his emotions, and insults his mother before simply walking out of the conversation.” They concluded, “What a terrible moment with your father, and how horrible to have it aired on television with an unrepentant father.”

