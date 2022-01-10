Fans of ‘Sister Wives’ have noticed that Robyn Brown is making everything about her five children.

Robyn Brown Is Making Everything About Her 5 Kids on ‘Sister Wives,’ Fans Notice

Robyn Brown, the star of Sister Wives, has always been the most polarizing of Kody Brown’s four wives.

Fans have noted that the mother of five appears to be a poor fit for polygamy as her relationship with Kody has grown over the years.

Seasons 15 and 16 of the show, which focused almost entirely on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, have emphasized this.

Robyn and Kody’s children appear to be treated differently than the rest of Kody’s children, according to fans.

Robyn, they believe, seems to make everything about her children.

Christine Brown’s desire to return to Utah was met with opposition from Robyn Brown and Janelle Brown, but Robyn was the only sister wife who made the dismissal of the idea all about her children.

The mother of five insisted that uprooting her children’s lives was simply not possible because it would be unfair to them.

While making another major move in such a short period of time may be concerning to children, Sister Wives viewers point out that the statement was a little hypocritical.

Robyn had no qualms about moving her children and the rest of her family from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona.

For viewers, the statement appeared to confirm that the move to Flagstaff was most likely Robyn’s idea.

On Sister Wives’ episode from January 2, tempers flared.

Kody became enraged when he learned that each family was taking coronavirus (Covid-19) precautions.

The 18-year-old’s father had been spending most of his time at Robyn’s house, claiming she was the only one who would adhere to his strict rules.

He even stated that if he had his way, he would have evicted Garrison and Gabriel Brown, two of the sons he shares with Janelle.

Kody mentioned to Janelle in a heated conversation that neither Gabe nor Garrison were willing to follow protocol.

He went on to say that his father had thrown him out of the house when he was younger than both boys, prompting Reddit users to point out that Robyn’s eldest child, Dayton Brown, is older than Gabriel Brown.

Aurora Brown isn’t much older than she is.

Kody showed no interest in evicting Robyn’s adult children.

Fans were left wondering how strong the favoritism is when the TLC cameras aren’t rolling.

Sister Wives’ “Two Cliques,” the most recent episode, was…

