Fans of ‘Sister Wives’ were shocked to learn that Janelle and Kody Brown are step-siblings.

Janelle Brown’s mother, Sheryl Brown, dies just over a week before Christmas 2020 in a recent Sister Wives episode.

As Kody prepares to travel to Wyoming for the funeral, he reveals that “grandma Sheryl” is also his father’s wife.

Janelle and Kody are step-siblings, which comes as a surprise to fans of Sister Wives.

Janelle shares the sad news about her mother, Sheryl, on Sister Wives’ January 16 episode.

“So, my mom passed away last night,” she says.

We’re back at her Wyoming home.

“I’m kind of stunned, and I’m kind of at a loss,” Janelle says.

Janelle says her mother was diagnosed with cancer and that there was “no good way to operate,” so she moved her mother from Wyoming to Flagstaff, Arizona, to be closer to her family.

Her mother, on the other hand, was unable to travel due to illness.

Janelle receives news that her mother’s health is failing just over a week before Christmas.

As a result, she rushes over to her side.

“I rushed there and was able to spend the last few hours with her while she was still alive,” she says.

Kody makes the decision to drive to Wyoming with Janelle to attend Sheryl’s funeral.

In the family, he reveals some fascinating connections.

“She’s Janelle’s mother,” he says.

In this, we have an odd relationship.”

“Meri and Janelle were friends, and then I became friends with Janelle,” he explains, “and Janelle introduced Sheryl, her mother, to my dad, and they got married.” Kody’s father, William Winn Brown, was a polygamist as well.

“My father married Sheryl before I married Janelle,” he says.

“And so it’s weird that Sheryl is both my dad’s wife, my mom’s sister wife, and my mother-in-law,” Kody says, adding that he hasn’t seen Sheryl in over “nine months.”

Despite his fears of being infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19), Kody attends the funeral.

Janelle and Kody were technically step-siblings before they married, which surprised a lot of Sister Wives fans.

“So are Janelle and Kody technically step-siblings since her mother married her father as his second wife but was not legally married to him?” one Redditor wondered.

