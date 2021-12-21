Fans of ‘Sister Wives’ were surprised to learn that Robyn has a secret nanny.

Fans of ‘Sister Wives’ are shocked to learn that Robyn has a hidden nanny.

Christine Brown reveals that Robyn Brown has a nanny visiting her house secretly during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at the end of Sister Wives’ December 19 episode.

Fans of Sister Wives are surprised to learn that Kody is allowing Robyn to have a nanny, given that his strict coronavirus rules prevent Meri from even visiting.

Christine discovers that Robyn had a nanny during lockdown in the preview for the upcoming Sister Wives episode on December 26.

Christine informs Kody that while Robyn is allowed to have a nanny, he must maintain a social distance from his own children.

“You’ve invited a nanny,” Christine says.

She is constantly present.

Why can’t Ysabel come over and hang out with us?

“What does the nanny do?” she asks the cameras. “Let’s bring the family to a consensus on what we’re going to do,” Kody tells Christine.

While fans of Sister Wives were aware that Robyn had a nanny in the past to assist her in watching her children, it still comes as a shock.

Dayton Brown, 21, Aurora Jessop, 18, Breanna Jessop, 16, Solomon Brown, 10 years old, and Ariella Mae Brown, 5 years old, are Robyn’s five children.

Christine is baffled as to why Robyn requires a nanny for her children, two of whom are already adults.

On a post about Robyn having a secret nanny, one fan pointed out the hypocrisy.

“So Robyn can have a nanny to help her out in the mansion,” the fan wrote on Reddit.

“Dying to see how Kody explains a nanny but not seeing his own children,” another fan agreed, “but Christine doesn’t have a partner to help with her recovering child? Janelle has to kick her son out? Meri is living like some sort of Sasquatch alone in the woods?”

Kody’s strict coronavirus lockdown rules have caused problems for the Brown family.

Christine thinks it’s absurd that the family must maintain social distance.

Janelle has been following the rules to the letter.

Gabrial and Garrison, her two oldest sons, however, are unable to stay at home due to school and work obligations.

Kody, as a result, is unable to visit.

Meri Brown, who has been essentially isolated from the rest of the family, must maintain her distance from them.

Kody has spent nearly all of his time at Robyn’s house since the lockdown began.

