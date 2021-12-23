Fans of ‘Stranger Things’ are wondering if Noah Schnapp’s acceptance to college will have an impact on his future with the show.

Fans of the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’ are wondering if Noah Schnapp’s acceptance to college will have an impact on his future with the show.

While some Stranger Things fans may feel as if the world has come to a halt while we wait for Season 4, the cast does not.

During the filming of Season 4, the majority of the cast members were busy with other projects, but one star in particular recently saw his hard work pay off.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on Stranger Things, recently received a college acceptance letter.

Fans are now wondering if this will have an impact on his role in the Netflix hit series.

Over the last three seasons, Schnapp’s portrayal of Will Byers has wowed viewers.

His ability to act out some of the more intense scenes that his character goes through sets him apart from the competition.

However, it appears that acting isn’t the only thing on the 17-year-old’s mind.

Over the years, Schnapp’s TikTok account has amassed millions of followers.

Now, a video of him and his family celebrating his college acceptance might be his sweetest yet.

Although the TikTok has been taken down for unknown reasons, Netflix has shared the video on their official Twitter account for fans to watch.

Schnapp, his twin sister Chloe, and his parents hover around a computer scene, and Schnapp reads from the screen nervously.

When he found out he’d been accepted to the University of Pennsylvania, however, it was pure joy all around.

He and his family are giddy with joy at the good news.

This video of Noah Schnapp finding out he’d been accepted to college is the purest thing you’ll ever see.

Congratulations, Noah!! uJRZGueizw pic.twitter.comuJRZGueizw

Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ has fans wondering if Netflix has a surprise in store for them.

Stranger Things Season 4 began filming in September of 2021 and ended in September of 2022.

That means Schnapp’s college career goals will not interfere with the current season, but what about future seasons? Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer have stated that the show will run for a total of five seasons.

With Schnapp expected to begin classes at the University of Pennsylvania in the fall of 2022, filming a fifth season may not be possible.

There’s no word on whether or not the show will be renewed for a fifth season as of now.

Although, given the show’s popularity, that seems highly unlikely.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic does, however, have one silver lining:

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

This video of Noah Schnapp learning he got accepted to college is the purest thing in the world. Congrats Noah!! pic.twitter.com/uJRZGueizw — Netflix (@netflix) December 17, 2021