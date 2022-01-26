Fans of ‘Superman and Lois’ think it’s strange that Supergirl isn’t mentioned.

Fans of ‘Superman and Lois’ believe it’s ‘Super Weird’ that Supergirl isn’t mentioned in the film.

Long before Superman andamp; Lois — a CW show that started as part of the Arrowverse — Tyler Hoechlin’s Man of Steel appeared in Supergirl as Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) Kryptonian cousin.

With all of Clark’s family issues and threats, some fans think it’s strange that Supergirl is barely mentioned.

The presence of her cousin was established in the first episode of Supergirl, which follows superhero Kara Zor-El.

Kara says in the pilot, “When I arrived, I was still a 13-year-old girl.”

“However, my cousin Kal-El had grown up and revealed himself to your world… as Superman… around the same time.”

“The universe’s most powerful being.”

In Supergirl season 2, Hoechlin’s Superman made his first appearance.

Following that, he made several appearances in subsequent seasons of the show.

Bitsie Tulloch, who played Lois Lane in Superman andamp; Lois, appeared in multiple Arrowverse crossover events alongside Hoechlin as Lois Lane.

In addition, The Flash, Arrow, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow all featured the two in episodes.

Clark appeared frequently on Supergirl and was a significant figure in Kara’s life.

Some fans believe it’s strange that Superman and Lois barely mention Kara’s existence because the two appeared to be close.

Tyler Hoechlin’s SupermanClark Kent debut in the Arrowverse was five years ago.

We are grateful for his outstanding portrayal of Supergirl, Superman, and Lois! pic.twitter.comlJTB7g0YNJ

“I’d settle for just a name drop at this point,” a Reddit user suggested, “like the Kents mentioning that she dropped by for a family dinner offscreen.”

“It’s weird how they’re completely ignoring her.”

With Jenna Dewan reprising her Supergirl role as Lucy Lane on Superman andamp; Lois Season 2, some fans believe Kara should appear.

A few people have mentioned how fascinating it would be to see Clark’s sons interact with their Kryptonian aunt.

A Reddit user wrote, “I really just wanna see the boys interact with their other family members, especially the Kryptonian side that isn’t trying to kill them.”

“Plus, she can tell them stories about Clark when he was a baby on Krypton,” another Redditor added.

“Like she has more stories than Clark because she lived on Krypton when she was 12.”

Todd Helbing, the showrunner for Superman and Lois, says Kara wasn’t completely forgotten.

She was meant to…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.