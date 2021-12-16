Fans of ‘Survivor’ believe Ricard buried Deshawn’s game.

The final episode of Survivor always features a crucial jury segment.

Ricard Foyé’s comment on Deshawn Radden’s game was a highlight of Season 41, and some are claiming he buried him.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Survivor 41’s finale.]

This fire-making competition is being watched by us.

Erika Casupanan, Heather Aldret, Ricard, Deshawn, and Xander Hastings were the final five competitors.

The cast voted Ricard out at the first Tribal Council, and Xander finally used his idol.

After that, the cast competed for immunity once more.

After Xander won, he was faced with the difficult task of deciding who would start the fire.

Heather and Deshawn were his picks, and he was hoping Heather would win.

The fire challenge was a close call, but Deshawn came out on top in the end.

That meant Deshawn, Xander, and Erika had to make their case to the jury about who should win.

And we’re down to the final six! Leave your questions for tonight’s castaway in the comments section below.

Deshawn claimed that he understood that his social game was more important than gaining an advantage or winning jury challenges.

At the start of the season, he talked about becoming close to Heather, Erika, and Naseer Muttalif.

He was put in jeopardy after the merger, but argued that his relationships saved him.

He asserted that he was the “glue” that held the group together.

Ricard, on the other hand, had made his peace.

He began by saying, “That sounds nice.”

“Could you explain why your plan on the first day of the merge was to take us all aside and tell us how she needed to go?”

Sydney [Segal] should leave so Danny doesn’t have any idea what to do with his game.

That you didn’t have a close relationship with Heather.

You were merely attempting to be pleasant to her.

What you basically did was throw everyone under the bus, so how does that relate to what you just said?”

Deshawn claimed Ricard’s claims were false.

He admitted that he initially saw Erika as a threat, and that Danny didn’t have much of a game.

He, on the other hand, refuted the other allegations.

On Reddit, fans reacted to this moment.

One fan joked, “Ricard is just burying Deshawn.”

Another person wrote, “Ricard being the ‘villain’ we needed.”

“I’m sure Ricard has one…”

