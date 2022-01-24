Fans of Teen Mom are in tears after Leah Messer shares a sweet video of Victoria reuniting with her fiance as he relocates to the United States.

Fans of Teen Mom are in tears after Leah Messer posts a sweet video of Victoria’s sister Victoria reuniting with her fiance as he relocates to the United States.

After a long distance relationship, Victoria and Royer Rodriguez are finally living together.

On Sunday, Leah, 29, shared an emotional video of Victoria, 27, greeting Royer at the airport on Instagram.

Victoria was seen waiting for Royer to arrive, set to the song Perfect by Ed Sheeran and Beyonce.

Before Royer greeted Leah, her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, and Victoria’s other family members, the engaged couple hugged and kissed emotionally.

“Welcome home fam @royer.cr long time coming, but worth it all!” the Teen Mom 2 star wrote alongside the video.

Victoria commented in the comments section shortly after Leah shared the video, “My heart is so full!!!!”

MTV fans were also happy for the couple, with one person writing, “So happy for your sister…

You’re finally happy and in love, you two…

I wish you all the best, ladies…

You’ve all earned it.”

The arrival of Royer was described as “so exciting” by one fan, while the clip was described as “beautiful” by another.

“Im so happy for them!!!! Finally together as a family,” another Instagram user added.

“Ahhh why are you making me cry this early?” remarked a follower.

“It’s breathtaking.”

Others agreed that the video moved them, with one commenter writing, “Damn I’m crying.”

“Awww, I’m happy for her!! I’m sure there’s a lot of emotions both ways,” another social media user commented.

It’ll probably be difficult for him to leave Costa Rica.”

After dealing with immigration issues, Royer has moved to the United States officially.

Victoria announced her engagement to Royer in an Instagram post she shared in August.

As the couple cuddled up on a beach, the MTV star’s younger sister flaunted her engagement ring in extreme closeups.

Victoria described the “past week” as “amazing.”

According to her lengthy post, Royer wrote a “beautiful message in the sand” before getting down on one knee and proposing to her.

“This was the first time you met our son in person, and he reached for you like you hadn’t been gone, the bond was at first sight for the both of you,” she wrote in the caption of a series of photos.

“I watched you look after our son, and I saw your love for him and his love for you.”

I had the privilege of witnessing the two of you fall in love.

It’s an incredible sensation…

