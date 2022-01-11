Fans of Teen Mom are raving about the Family Reunion promo photo, which features Leah Messer, Maci Bookout, and more.

Family Reunion promo photo featuring Leah Messer, Maci Bookout, and others has gotten a lot of love from Teen Mom fans.

TEEN Mom fans were taken aback when they noticed that a key cast member was missing from the new poster for the franchise’s Family Reunion spinoff.

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars reunited for the drama-filled series, which premieres Tuesday night, though not all of them appear in the latest promo image.

While the show follows a group of Teen Mom stars who come together for one crazy, chaos-filled vacation, Farrah’s appearance was said to come as a complete surprise to the other cast members.

She was apparently left out of the photoshoot for the series, in addition to being portrayed as an outsider during filming.

The show’s new promo poster, which features the majority of the cast smiling or grilling their co-stars, was shared by a number of the stars.

The photo elicited the same response from fans, who wrote to inquire about Farrah’s whereabouts.

“We want Farrah!” one exclaimed after discovering her missing.

“Where’s Farrah? Heard she’s gonna be on it,” another perplexed follower inquired.

“I love that Farrah isn’t in the pic but is on the show,” a third thought it was funny that she was left out.

“Teen Mom Tuesdays just got a huge makeover,” Jade Cline captioned the promo image.

“Starts TONIGHT at 87c on @MTV with back-to-back premieres of (hashtag)TeenMomFamilyReunion (plus) (hashtag)TeenMomGirlsNightIn!”

Farrah claimed she was “ATTACKED” by her co-stars while filming the spinoff show last month, as she urged them all to “do better.”

“I think I could walk through the door and dramas will happen, sadly,” the TV personality admitted to TMZ when asked about any of the drama that occurred during filming.

“All I’m saying is that others should keep their hands to themselves.”

“Don’t sneak attack a woman, and don’t gang up on a woman,” she warned.

“That’s pretty much how it went for me.”

The interviewer enquired, “So you’re saying there was some physical drama?”

“I agree, and I believe that people should not physically attack you, especially in light of Covid and our real-world news.”

“Don’t touch people,” she said at the end.

After being fired from her show in October 2017 for taking part in a sex tape, Farrah made a surprise appearance on the new network special.

Cheyenne Floyd and franchise alum Farrah appear to be involved in an explosive brawl in the spinoff.

In another teaser, Farrah was seen yelling “you guys are adults” at her old castmates, causing tension among the girls.

Then, as Farrah screamed, Cheyenne flipped a white table covered in red Solo cups towards her…

