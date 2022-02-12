Fans of Teen Mom are worried about Tyler Baltierra after he posted a cryptic message about fighting ‘evil.’

Tyler Baltierra’s cryptic post about fighting ‘evil’ has Teen Mom fans worried.

Fans were concerned when Tyler Baltierra posted a dark poem on Instagram about fighting “evil.”

In the past, the Teen Mom star has spoken candidly about his mental health issues.

Tyler posted a black-and-white photo of himself in a tight-fitting jacket, jeans, and dressy shoes in front of a mirror on Friday.

He wrote a poem about facing “evil” as the caption to the post, which began: “Go ahead, go ahead, go ahead, go ahead, go ahead, go ahead, go ahead, go ahead, go ahead, go ahead

“Make an effort to bury me.”

“I prefer dirt.”

“Because I am a seed,” she says.

“I’ll reappear fervently like weeds,” the poem continued.

“Keep an eye on me as I take control of the greens.”

“Underneath, dominating roots”

“I get my strength from places you can’t see.”

“It’s as if I’m stretching into the earth so far.”

“Your type of evil cannot touch my core.”

“So bring it on, storms, and let it rain.”

Tyler concluded his post by saying, “That weather has always pushed me.”

“To regain my previous strength”

“(hashtag)WritingIsHealing,” the MTV star wrote alongside the hashtag.

Tyler’s writing ability was praised in the comments, and fans checked in on the reality star dad.

One commenter wrote, “Publish your work! It’s amazing!”

“Beautiful writing,” another commenter said.

“I really like how you express the pain in your writing.”

We bury it too often, and it only hurts those closest to us.

Others can relate to the depths of that pain or sorrow when you write about what hurts,” a third fan wrote.

“You wrote this?!?” someone else exclaimed.

“Your words are so powerful,” wrote another.

A few fans also pointed out Tyler’s missing wedding ring, amid reports that he and his longtime partner, Catelynn Lowell, had broken up.

Catelynn and Tyler’s relationship has been the subject of rumors in the past.

Late last month, Catelynn reassured fans when she confirmed that she and her high school sweetheart are still together.

“No we aren’t,” she responded to a Twitter post inquiring about the status of their marriage and implying that they had broken up.

Their family has recently grown.

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their first child, Rya, in August 2021.

She is their fourth child, though their oldest daughter, Carly, was given up for adoption when they were both in high school.

Carly no longer appears on Teen Mom, as per her parents’ wishes.

Catelynn and Tyler maintain a relationship with her and, in some ways, document their visits with her.

Tyler made some shocking revelations about his mental health on an episode of Teen Mom OG a month after the baby’s birth.

Tyler, who has bipolar disorder, talked about his “insecurities as a father” in the episode, revealing that they stem from “his difficult childhood.”

[…]

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.