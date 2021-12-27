Fans of Teen Mom catch Kailyn Lowry on a kayak date with her ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin after she posts and then quickly deletes a video.

Fans of Teen Mom catch Kailyn Lowry on a kayak date with her ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin after she posts and then deletes a video.

TEEN Mom star Kailyn Lowry was caught on camera kayaking with her ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin after she posted and quickly deleted the video from social media.

Javi, 28, and Kailyn, 29, appeared to be having fun paddling across the waters in the deleted video.

On Instagram, a Teen Mom fan page resurfaced with the deleted video.

In the murky waters, they appeared to be passing along a bridge of boughs.

Javi’s voice can be heard in the short clip’s audio.

“Right around the corner is a sunken skip,” he said.

Kailyn’s ex seemed ecstatic about his discovery, exclaiming, “Oh cool!”

Lincoln, Javi’s former partner’s eight-year-old son, is his father.

Eli, Javi’s three-year-old son, is shared by him and his other ex, Lauren Comeau, 29.

Javi and Kailyn were married from 2012 to 2017.

In the comments section, Teen Mom fans were rooting for the two to reconcile.

“That’s her life’s love,” one fan said.

“She wouldn’t have reposted without audio if there wasn’t anything going on,” another fan wrote.

“It’s good that they spend time together,” a third supporter added.

“He’s her person,” a fourth person said, “and I totally want them to get back together but don’t think they will.”

The reality star mentioned her ex in her Instagram Story at the beginning of December, which was shared on Reddit.

Kailyn shared a photo from October on Instagram.

Javi posed with their son, Lincoln, who was dressed in a football uniform in the throwback photo.

“I can’t stand you,” Kailyn said, “but I love doing football and parenting and football with you.”

“Happy birthday, J!” she added.

In an Instagram Qandamp;A session with her followers, Kailyn recently revealed her dating history.

A fan inquired about the Teen Mom 2 star’s other relationships besides her three baby daddy boyfriends.

“I’m confused,” the fan wrote, “because we’ve never seen any other boyfriends and you’ve been on Teen Mom for years.”

“It’s funny because I was actually in a relationship with someone for two and a half years and nobody knew because I wanted to keep it so private that the show and the trolls wouldn’t tear it apart,” the MTV mom responded.

In the caption, she made another remark.

“I would have posted if we ever got engaged or something,” the TV star wrote.

In addition to Lincoln, Kailyn has an 11-year-old son, Isaac.

