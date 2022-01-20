Fans of Teen Mom Family Reunion are ecstatic after Zach Davis, Cheyenne Floyd’s ‘FINE’ fiance, goes shirtless in a new episode.

Fans of Cheyenne Floyd’s ‘fine’ fiance Zach Davis fawned over him after he ditched the shirt during an episode of MTV’s Teen Mom Family Reunion.

In April, Cheyenne proposed to Zach.

“Public Appreciation Post: Cheyenne, thank you for filming this beautiful man with his shirt off,” the original poster said on Reddit after seeing a clip of Cheyenne’s shirtless beau.

“For real, ty girl.”

“He’s a beautiful man!” exclaimed one fan, while another added, “I’m not a huge fan of tons of tattoos, but damn he’s hot.”

“His personality makes him hotter too,” said another commenter. “Just hope he keeps being down to earth like he is because it makes Chey better.”

“He fine,” another person added.

Zach has been a regular on Teen Mom for a long time, chronicling his relationship with Cheyenne.

The two dated in high school but had a brief breakup.

Cheyenne and Cory Wharton had a child together, but their relationship didn’t work out.

She is now engaged to Zach, with whom she shares a child.

While Cheyenne’s fans are now singing her praises, she has recently been chastised for her parenting methods.

The reality star was chastised for allowing her four-year-old daughter Ryder to wear make-up.

Cheyenne posted photos of her daughter on Instagram, and her followers were quick to react.

Ryder posed in a yellow and white striped romper and flip flops with her hands on her hips in the photos.

She made a kissy face at the camera with her lips puckered.

Ryder wore red lipstick on her lips and a glistening eyeshadow on her lids.

Cheyenne also showed fans a close-up of her daughter’s glam in another photo.

She blew a kiss to her mom, who was presumed to be the one behind the camera, as she closed her eyes, revealing her glittery eyelids.

Ace, Cheyenne’s youngest child, joined in the fun as well.

In the photo shoot, he smiled while placing his hand on his sister’s knee.

“Ryder and Ace have officially taken over my page. here’s how my Sunday is going…Ryder did her own makeup (actually better than I do mine) and Ace tried to eat unicorn poop slime,” Cheyenne wrote in the caption.

Fans, on the other hand, didn’t seem to find the cute moment as endearing.

“Hell no..!! Take that makeup off the child,” one user commented.

“Aww, keep Ryder at her age,” another wrote.

Fans have recently expressed surprise at how mature Ryder appears.

“Can’t believe our girl is going to…,” Cheyenne captioned photos from a recent family vacation to Mexico.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.