Fans of Teen Mom slam Kailyn Lowry for refusing to buy her four sons any Christmas presents, calling her “horrible.”

Kailyn Lowry was slammed as “horrible” by TEEN Mom fans after she refused to give her four sons any Christmas presents.

The MTV star is the mother of four children from three different relationships and has been candid about her co-parenting experiences.

Kailyn, 29, started it all when she asked fans to send her questions via Instagram, with one of them asking, “Do you get your dogs Christmas presents like I do?”

“I don’t even get my children Christmas presents,” the TV personality replied quickly.

“How do you explain to a child that Santa comes to every house except their mom’s…?” one fan wondered.

“Some of you are curious, and some of you are very upset about this,” she replied.

“Just know that my children will not go hungry.”

Allow them to do something that they can only do at their father’s house.”

“I have gone over this many times, but I got tired of fighting with the dads about it and gave it up,” the reality star wrote alongside a photo of her four sons on another Instagram Story.

“My other family members were on opposite years with their familieskids every time I got the kids for Christmas, and we started taking big vacations about five years ago.”

“This way, they can spend Christmas with their fathers without having to split it up, and they look forward to our annual family vacation.”

“My kids don’t want or need anything,” she added, “which I am grateful for.”

Perhaps on another day, we will celebrate without gifts.”

However, not all fans were pleased with Kailyn’s Stories being reposted on Teen Mom Instagram accounts, as they expressed their displeasure.

“This is stupid,” one person wrote, while another added, “what a horrible thing to do – vacation or no vacation, Christmas is Christmas.”

“That’s a bad mother,” said a third.

She should get something for her boys.”

“Sorry, but I disagree,” one said.

It’s Christmastime, and you’ve got kids.

They should do what millions of other parents do and switch years…

“It appears to be a ruse.”

Some people applauded Kailyn, so not all of the reactions were negative.

“Makes perfect sense to me, in fact I’m doing the same!” one person wrote, while another added, “Makes sense when you have so many baby daddies, it probably gets pretty hectic.”

The Teen Mom 2 star has an 11-year-old son, Issac, with ex-girlfriend Jo Rivera, and an 8-year-old son, Lincoln, with Javi Marroquin.

