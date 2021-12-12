Fans of the ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ believe Tammy Slaton isn’t deserving of the criticism she’s received.

Fans of ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ believe Tammy Slaton does not deserve all of the criticism she receives.

The fans of the 1000-pound Sisters aren’t known for their patience.

Fans have chastised Tammy Slaton for her lack of progress over the course of three seasons of the TLC show.

Fans also criticize Amy Slaton and her brother, Chris Combs, but not as much as Tammy.

Following a recent episode, some viewers came to Tammy’s defense.

Tammy has been chastised by fans and family members alike since she has regressed on her weight loss journey several times.

Even fans are sick of Tammy’s family’s constant attacks after this week’s episode.

“I know Tammy is our resident villain on this show,” one Reddit user said, “but she’s not the only one who isn’t trying.”

“She’s the biggest and most in need of a lifestyle change, but that’s not the point.”

The point is that, like Tammy, they all have a food addiction and a poor diet.

Why is Tammy the only one who can be constantly chastised by the entire family about it? I’m sick of everyone (except Tisa) telling Tammy about herself.”

Some fans believe Tammy receives so much criticism because she portrays a victim.

“I don’t think we keep bringing up Tammy because we think the rest of them are saints,” another person commented.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, they’re all jerks.”

They’re all having issues.

But, unlike Tammy, they aren’t blaming each other for their obesity.

Chris claims it is his (or rather the surgery’s) fault that he is overweight.

He doesn’t hold Amy or Tammy responsible for his weight gain.

Amy blames her weight on her childhood and learned habits, not Tammy or Chris.”

Others pointed out that while Combs was supposed to be losing weight, he actually gained it.

One fan wrote, “It’s Chris’ fault, not the surgery, that he gained 40 pounds in how many weeks.”

In the end, the majority of fans believed that the entire family was to blame for their current situation.

One person wrote, “They appear to need deep family counseling.”

“They all try to deflect by using humor, but they can’t talk about painful topics without fighting.”

Years of denial have weighed them down.”

Tammy was about 600 pounds and Amy was about 400 pounds at the start of the show.

Their doctor advised them to lose weight together so that…

