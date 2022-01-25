Fans of the 1,000-pound Sisters have lamented Amy Slaton’s ‘filthy mattress,’ which is covered in brown stains amid Tammy’s health scare.

Fans of the 1,000-pound Sisters have lamented Amy Slaton’s ‘filthy mattress,’ which is covered in brown stains amid sister Tammy’s health scare.

FANS slammed Amy Slaton after she flaunted her ‘not so clean’ mattress on a recent episode of 1,000-lbs Sisters, revealing that she had moved the stained bed from her filthy old house to her new one.

TLC’s star invited cleaners into her home earlier this season, revealing to fans that she suffers from hoarding.

Amy invited viewers to accompany her and Michael as they moved from the duplex next door to Tammy Slaton’s sister into their new, remodeled home on Monday’s show.

During the process, Amy became emotional, recalling the many memories she, Michael, and even Tammy shared in the house.

She recalled getting ready for her wedding and bringing home her first child, Gage, in the house.

Fans, on the other hand, couldn’t focus on the emotional aspect because they were distracted by the shambles.

Amy and Michael’s mattress, in particular, drew the attention of the audience.

The mattress was covered in an off-white sheet with brown stains on the sides and top.

Amy and Michael loaded the mattress and sheet into a truck and placed it in the house as-is.

“@TLC made sure we got every angle of that mattress,” one fan wrote.

“Me watching them drag this already ‘not too clean’ mattress on the ground,” one Twitter user wrote, accompanied by a gif of a disappointed person.

“If the mattress is there for ratings, it’s definitely working,” one person said.

“After seeing that mattress, Amy’s new house is gon’ be just as nasty as the first,” a third Twitter user said of Amy.

“Is Tammy’s attitude or that mattress worse?” one viewer joked.

“Amy, I will buy you a new mattress and sectional, and I mean it,” someone else said. “Please find a way to contact me I got it,” someone else added.

A few fans defended Amy, with some pointing to her earlier season confession about her hoarding struggles.

“Let’s be nice to the mattress.”

When you live in poverty and have to deal with generational cycles of abuse and hoarding, you don’t see what others do.

Amy and Michael are doing their best to break the cycles as gradually as they can.

“One step at a time,” wrote one Twitter user.

Amy and Tammy have been forthright about their family’s problems.

Although the two admit that they don’t have the best relationship with their mother Darlene, they have inherited something from her.

Amy talked about her struggle with hoarding and invited professional organizers to clean the house she and Michael share.

It didn’t take long for Amy and the organizers to realize the task ahead of them was much larger than they had anticipated.

Amy and her husband were cleaning their house…

