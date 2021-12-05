Fans of the ’90 Day Fiancé’ franchise debate who is the most despised cast member.

Fans of ’90 Day Fiancé’ debate who in the franchise is the most despised cast member.

Throughout the years, 90 Day Fiancé has featured several relationships.

Some have been successful, while others have failed miserably.

However, the franchise is known for producing reality stars rather than happy endings.

The 90 Day franchise has produced some true television villains, and fans are debating who is the most despised.

Fans have recently begun debating who should be named the least popular cast member.

“At this point, I’d say Evelin is the most hated character in the history of ’90 Day Fiancé.’ What do you think?” one fan asked in a Facebook group dedicated to the show.

Some fans agreed, while others believed Evelin had matured enough to be stripped of her title.

One fan said, “I couldn’t stand her last season because of her lack of emotion.”

“I’ve noticed a much softer, feeling person this season.”

Like Ari and Bini’s relationship, she’ll be the one to wear the pants in the family.

These two women must understand that a relationship is made up of two people, and that their partners’ thoughts, feelings, and desires are equally important to their own.”

Another person wrote, “I believe Evelin has truly redeemed herself.”

“In a four-way tie, it’s my choice.”

Natalie, Angela, and Larissa are Big Ed, Natalie, and Angela’s friends.

“All users who are narcissistic.”

Others added to the list with additional names.

“Not by a long shot,” said another.

“I wasn’t a fan of Evelin at first, but Corey wasn’t a choir boy, so she had a good reason to be.

Angela is the worst, and Baby Girl Lisa is the second worst, in my opinion.

I, too, am not a fan of Andrei.”

Another person added, “Do y’all not remember Eric and Leida from season 6?”

“She was the worst person I’d ever met.

She ejected his daughter, who was about 18 at the time.”

The relationship between Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber has been rocky, which is one of the reasons why fans see her as a villain.

Evelin previously stated that she was not ready to marry Corey in a previous season.

Corey met a woman named Jenny and began hanging out with her during what Evelin thought was a break.

When Evelin and Corey reunited and Evelin learned about Jenny, she treated Corey badly, despite sleeping with her ex during their break.

Fans were irritated by Evelin’s hypocrisy, and many have yet to forgive her.

Ed Brown, Big Ed, was…

