Fans of the Bachelor slam Matt James for posing as a proposal to girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell and then blasting her with a Nerf gun.

Matt James was slammed by Bachelor fans after he pretended to propose to his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell before blasting her with his Nerf gun.

Matt, 29, shared his hilarious prank on Rachael, 24, on Instagram.

The Bachelor star yelled out to his unwitting girlfriend, who was stretching her legs in the middle of the corridor.

Rachael was dressed in a green puffer jacket and her long hair was pulled back into a bun.

“I have something for you,” the TV personality said.

“What’ve you got?” she inquired.

“Will you accept this…” Matt continued, causing Rachael to laugh.

Then came the Dr.

The song Still DRE by Dre began to play.

Matt pointed the nerf gun at her jacket and fired a dart into it in slow motion.

While tripping backwards, Rachael managed to keep hold of her coffee cup.

“Am I wrong for this?” Matt asked in his caption.

In the comments section, Bachelor fans expressed their displeasure with Matt’s fake proposal, expressing their concern for Rachael’s feelings.

“Oh my god! You owe her a big ring for this!” one fan exclaimed.

“So wrong! Payback is always worse,” another fan wrote.

So keep one eye open and sleep with the other.”

“She was so excited, and you ruined it!” said a third fan.

“You’re as wrong as hell!” said a fourth person.

“Damn,” remarked a commentator.

She had been anticipating the arrival of that ring.

“You messed with her.”

The reality star couple first walked the red carpet at the 2021 ESPY Awards in July 2021.

Rooftop At Pier 17 in New York City was the venue for the event.

Rachael looked stunning in a black gown with sheer fabric and a plunging neckline.

Matt chose a brown and black plaid suit for his ensemble.

As Matt flashed a peace sign to the photographers, the two leaned into each other.

Matt chose Rachael over Michelle Young, 27, during the final rose ceremony of The Bachelor’s twenty-fifth season.

In February 2021, the couple had broken up due to personal issues.

Rachael was photographed in college at an Old South Antebellum party.

The TV personality was widely chastised for attending the event, which glorified the Confederate States of America during the abolitionist era.

Anastasia, Rachael’s cousin, spoke exclusively to The Sun and insisted that she is “not racist,” but admitted that the photos were “difficult to defend.”

“If you don’t understand that something like that is problematic in 2018, there’s a lot of me that you won’t understand,” Matt said after the Final Rose ceremony, confirming the split.

