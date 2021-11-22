Fans of The Bachelorette have noticed ‘blatant’ deception in the trailer for Michelle Young’s upcoming episode.

Fans of The Bachelorette have noticed ‘blatant’ fakery in the trailer for Michelle Young’s upcoming episode.

In the trailer for Michelle Young’s next episode, BACHELORETTE fans have noticed “blatantly fake” editing.

Viewers with keen eyes noticed that the teaser for Tuesday’s episode featured an old sound bite of former BacheloretteKatie Thurston crying.

Katie’s sobbing was overlaid on a scene in the new trailer of Michelle pacing back and forth on the beach, her head in her hands, looking tearful.

On Reddit, an Internet sleuth pointed out the gaffe, posting comparison videos of Katie crying in the original scene versus what appeared to be Michelle crying in the new video.

The fan wrote alongside the footage, “Bachelor editors slacking off? Used Katie crying in Michelle’s preview.”

Users claimed that producers had used Katie’s heartbreaking soundbite to hint at a tense conclusion, and that Michelle was crying “happy tears.”

“I’m pretty sure she’s crying because she just got proposed to and they just added dramatic crying over it,” one user wrote.

“Total ruse!”

“This is insane,” one person added.

Michelle can also be seen smiling.

They’re trying to make it look like she’s crying, but the tears appear to be happy tears.”

“Michelle is so composed that you have to dig up another lead crying to make the usual fake out trailer,” a third commented.

In comparison to previous leads, I don’t believe she has broken down at all so far.”

Meanwhile, Reality Steve, a Bachelorette blogger, has already revealed Michelle’s pick for the season’s winner.

Keep up with all of the latest Bachelorette news and stories by subscribing to the Bachelorette RSS feed.

“I’d been hearing rumblings since the season ended, but I finally got the confirmation I needed at the end of last week,” Steve said.

Michelle ends up with bachelor Nayte Olukoya, according to the spoiler king.

As soon as he stepped out of the limo on night one, the Canadian native made a strong first impression on the Minnesota teacher.

Michelle gave Nayte her first impression rose after her first cocktail party, making him the clear frontrunner from the start.

Michelle was first introduced to fans on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, where she came in second place and was a fan favorite.

The couple was first linked in August, when Steve saw them on a “date” with some of her friends.

“Michelle is still happily married to Nayte and they’re watching the show together,” a source told The Sun exclusively earlier this month.

“He’s come to see her in Minnesota, and Michelle has been very impressed with how Nayte has handled himself in the group.”

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]