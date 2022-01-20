Fans of the Bay have all expressed the same dissatisfaction after noticing something ‘off’ about an ITV series.

After noticing something very “off” about the ITV series, The Bay fans all have the same complaint.

After watching episode two of the hit ITV murder mystery, fans complained on Twitter that it was “too slow” and full of “clichés.”

On her first day on the job, DS Jenn Townsend was thrown into the deep end when a body was discovered in the bay.

Her investigation leads her into the lives of Saif, a budding young boxer, and his grieving but suspicious family, who clearly have secrets.

Some viewers, on the other hand, thought the show had been underwhelming thus far.

“(hashtag)TheBay is so contrived,” one person wrote.

I realize it’s a drama, but it’s ridiculous.

For good measure, I threw in all the clichés in the book.”

“Why does everyone in this talk like they’re from Yorkshire, not Lancashire?” wrote another.

“(hashtag)TheBay” is a popular hashtag.

“I’m not really enjoying this series so far.”

The casting is peculiar.

Characters with cliches.

Something is not quite right.

“(hashtag)TheBay” is a popular hashtag.

“(hashtag)TheBay Finding this new series a little boring so far,” wrote a fourth.

Someone else said, “(hashtag)TheBay I’m finding this so boring! I think it’s time to turn off.”

Other fans, on the other hand, are enjoying the suspense, with one commenting, “The twists and turns are so good.”

I can’t even guess who dunnit!! Normally, I guess by no.

“(hashtag)TheBay” is a popular hashtag.

“Brilliant series, it’s so good! I can’t wait for next week,” said another.

“(hashtag)TheBay” is a popular hashtag.

Molly, Saif’s girlfriend, was detained by the police.

Erin, DS Jenn Townsend’s partner’s stepdaughter, was also seen on CCTV having an altercation at a nightclub and was taken in by the police for questioning.

When the cops arrived at the boxing gym, they discovered a phone and blood splatter, indicating that they had discovered the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Saif’s brother Adnan had lied about his whereabouts and then admitted to being at the lockup when his alibi didn’t check out.

He was caught on camera destroying his brother’s memorial site after getting into a fight.

“We going with Jamal, did it?” people wrote on Twitter, pointing fingers at Saif’s brother.

Others noticed Jamal looked older than his apparent 16 years, and it all seemed to add up too soon.

“By the look of the 16-year-old Jamal, who looks more like 35, I reckon he did it!” one person wrote.

“Bad casting… how old is Jamal if he’s in the same class as that other lad,” another wrote.

“Has Jamal been held back for like 40 years at school?”

Another perplexed fan wrote, “Jamal is the only boy in high school with a wife, mortgage, and two kids he’s putting through university!”

Others thought otherwise…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.