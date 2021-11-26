Fans of ‘The Blacklist’ debate whether Red or Liz is the worst character.

Fans of ‘The Blacklist’ argue over who is the worst character: Red or Liz.

Raymond “Red” Reddington is played by James Spader, and Liz Keen is played by Megan Boone. Both characters are complex.

Liz’s family history has spelled a lot of trouble for the young FBI agent, and Red has been on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List for decades.

Fans of the show have long disagreed about the morals of these two characters, and even now, in season 9, they can’t decide who is the worst.

Red surrendered to the FBI in Season 1 of The Blacklist and requested to work exclusively with rookie profiler Liz Keen.

Red had a list of dangerous criminals that the FBI was completely unaware of, and he agreed to help them catch them in exchange for immunity.

From that point forward, Red and Liz collaborated on an FBI task force to find the “Blacklisters.”

Red’s relationship with Liz is a central plot point throughout the series.

Fans thought he was her father at one point, but the show disproved that theory.

Even in season 9, fans are baffled as to why Red was so taken with Liz.

Unfortunately, Liz died in Red’s arms during Season 8 of The Blacklist.

He wanted her to kill him in order to establish herself as a ruthless criminal opponent, but she couldn’t.

Vandyke shot and killed Liz right as she was about to lower her weapon.

The suspense is still building.

The Blacklist (hashtag)pic.twitter.com43y4bdjC2y

The Blacklist fans debated whether Red or Liz is the worst character in a Reddit thread.

And it all came down to who killed who in the end.

“For anyone who supported Liz in season 8… Just a reminder… She killed a woman Red was in love with after he agreed to her demands,” the Reddit user who started the debate wrote.

She slammed her head into a coffee table.

Then he asked why he didn’t kill Red like she wanted.

I’m not going to call the cops to come to her rescue.

She assassinated an innocent woman because she was in love with a man she didn’t think was right.”

Their statement was echoed by many others.

“Elizabeth sucks! From the beginning,” another Reddit user said.

She’s arrogant and arrogant and arrogant and arrogant and arrogant and arrog

And she has such a strong sense of entitlement.

‘I’m entitled to know your secrets,’ she said, but she kept her secrets hidden from everyone!

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]