Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ adore Krista Allen’s portrayal of Taylor Hayes.

Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ adore Krista Allen as Taylor Hayes.

Krista Allen’s debut as Taylor Haynes on The Bold and the Beautiful was met with mostly positive reviews.

Naturally, there will be some criticism.

However, most fans have praised Allen’s contributions to the long-running series’ familiar character.

Haynes has had a tumultuous ride through the series since her first appearance.

She was thought to be dead in the 1990s and 2002 before reappearing on both occasions.

Hayes was originally played by actor Hunter Tylo before Allen officially accepted the role in 2021.

She played Haynes from 1990 to 2019, with a two-year hiatus between 2002 and 2004.

Taylor’s brief absence from the show was explained in-universe as the character taking time off to do missionary work after Tylo declined to return after 2019.

The transition to a new actor took place during this time when Haynes was not present.

The fandom debated whether the recasting was the right decision when it was announced.

In any situation where a character has a well-established role in an ongoing story, there’s always the risk of irritated fans.

When it came to skeptics, Allen was unconcerned.

Krista knew how difficult it would be to fill the shoes of her predecessor long before she shot her first episode of The Bold and the Beautiful or even before she was hired.

One of the more intriguing aspects of Allen’s casting is how she got her part via an audition.

She made it clear that she would put a lot of effort into portraying Haynes accurately.

Haynes is best known to fans as a long-haired woman, and Allen knew this.

In order to appear more like the character, she decided to wear a long-haired wig during her audition.

This extra push was crucial in securing the role.

Fans remarked after Allen’s debut on The Bold and the Beautiful that she had the right mannerisms to play Haynes, particularly in regards to her relationship with her husband.

Despite having a different appearance than Haynes, Allen was able to portray the loss of love.

Fans of the show are excited to see how Allen’s work progresses…

