Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ are overjoyed that Finn is displaying emotion.

Finn’s Showing Emotion on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Makes Fans Happy

Tanner Novlan’s character, John “Finn” Finnegan, has taken over as the show’s new resident hunk.

As Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) love interest, the dashing doctor had hearts fluttering.

Finn’s life recently took a turn for the worse when he discovered the truth about his paternity.

The character’s reaction in recent scenes has left fans in awe.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have learned a lot about Finn’s past in the last few months.

His birth mother is Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), and his adoptive parents are Jack and Li Finnegan (Ted King and Naomi Matsuda).

Since learning that Sheila is Finn’s mother, Finn’s life has been turned upside down.

But now that Finn knows the truth about his paternity, things are going to get a lot more complicated.

Is Sheila Finn’s Mother on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

The worst-kept secret has been revealed.

Finn was shocked and enraged when Jack confessed to being Finn’s biological father.

Finn’s rage at Jack for betraying him is an emotional scene that has wowed fans.

Finn’s recent performance on The Bold and the Beautiful was praised by fans on Twitter.

“It’s about time we saw some true gritty emotion from this character.”

Finn is cute and all, but he is so uninteresting.

“WOOOOOH! Finn snapped! I was living for this moment,” another commenter chimed in.

Everyone’s lives have been thrown into disarray since Sheila’s return.

She may have also ended Jack and Li’s relationship, in addition to upsetting Finn and Steffy’s marriage.

Sheila pushed Jack to confess in the hopes of bringing her and Finn closer together.

Sheila might get her wish.

Finn Must Choose Between Steffy and Sheila on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The close-knit Finnegan family is in disarray.

Despite her displeasure with her husband’s deception, Li appears to be willing to forgive him.

Finn, on the other hand, is not in the same boat.

His father’s betrayal has hurt him, and no matter what Jack says, things have changed.

Finn admired a man who was an adulterer and a liar.

Finn isn’t going to be able to look at…

