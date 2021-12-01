Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ aren’t crazy about Thomas and Paris.

One of the most popular and long-running soap operas in the world is The Bold and the Beautiful.

The show was created as a sister series to The Young and the Restless, which has been on the air since 1987.

Many iconic pairings have been introduced to fans over the years on the show – some of which have lasted, but the majority of which have flopped spectacularly.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful love to talk about their favorite couples, and they didn’t hold back when it came to expressing their thoughts on an unusual new pairing on the show.

Thomas Forrester and Paris Buckingham have been getting closer and closer over the last few months.

Despite the fact that Paris and Zende have an on-again, off-again relationship, their feelings for each other are undeniable.

Paris is stunned when Thomas performs a surprise romantic overture on (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful today. pic.twitter.comUhWKlhXfnu

After weeks of avoiding their chemistry, Thomas finally revealed his true feelings for Paris in a recent episode.

According to Soap Spoiler, Thomas planned the admission because he knew Paris and Zende had spent the night together and wanted to ruin their relationship.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans aren’t happy with the way Thomas and Paris’ story is going.

Fans have recently taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the pairing, with one fan claiming that Thomas should have been paired with Sally Spectra instead.

Others expressed their dissatisfaction with Paris and expressed hope that she would leave town, giving Zende the opportunity to find a better, more dependable love interest.

(hashtag)BoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.com7VgF6Mh993 Our Friday night plans (hashtag)BoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.com7VgF6Mh993

Since 2002, Thomas Forrester has been a regular on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Despite the fact that the character of Thomas has been played by a variety of actors over the years, there is one characteristic that has remained constant.

Thomas is a hopeless romantic who has had affairs with a variety of characters, including an early marriage to Gaby, a romance with Hope, Caroline, and then Sally.

Recently, Thomas and Hope were on the verge of reuniting, only for their relationship to fizzle out.

After a failed relationship attempt…

