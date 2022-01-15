Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ believe Brooke and Ridge will not be able to survive their latest drama.

Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ believe Brooke and Ridge will perish as a result of their recent drama.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) from The Bold and the Beautiful are a well-known pair.

Brooke and Ridge’s on-again, off-again relationship has been watched by viewers since 1987.

They, like many other couples, have issues and are going through another difficult period.

The pair’s most recent ordeal may be too much for them to handle and lead to yet another breakup.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Brooke and Ridge’s lives are always full of drama.

Brooke’s former lover, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), is at the center of the couple’s recent problems.

Ridge is suspicious of Deacon’s feelings toward Brooke, while Deacon returns to reconnect with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

While Ridge was out of town, things between Brooke and Deacon heated up, despite Brooke’s claims that she doesn’t love him.

Brooke and Deacon kissed on New Year’s Eve after getting drunk.

Brooke was regretful and perplexed the next morning as to why she had relapsed.

Brooke admits to drinking upon Ridge’s return, and Ridge is supportive as his wife seeks help.

Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ think Brooke and Ridge have no chemistry.

While some Bridge fans are relieved to see their favorite couple staying together, others believe the relationship will not last.

Viewers discussed the couple’s impending breakup on Twitter.

“Ridge has always forgiven Brooke over and over again,” one fan wrote, “but this time I don’t believe so.”

“I don’t think (hashtag)Bridge is going to be able to get through this.”

Another commenter added, “Not with Taylor being back in town.”

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke has a track record of lying.

Her deception frequently gets her into trouble, and viewers are well aware that she will use her secret to add to the drama.

Brooke isn’t telling Ridge about her and Deacon’s kiss because she knows it will cause their marriage to fall apart.

She regrets betraying Ridge, but she is attempting to protect everyone by concealing the truth.

Brooke’s deception, on the other hand, is harming her even more.

Brooke is trying to put her life back together after her relapse, but she will be haunted by her conscience.

Brooke will consider confessing as memories of that night plague her.

The kiss between Brooke and Deacon will be revealed on The Bold and the Beautiful at some point.

It’s likely that it won’t be Brooke who spills the beans, but someone else.

Can #Bridge make it through this? Leave a for yes and a for no #BoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.com/FPpDF1LtRx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 5, 2022