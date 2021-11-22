Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ don’t want Steffy to have another child.

Steffy Forrester (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) from The Bold and the Beautiful has a lot on her plate.

She is a wife and mother in addition to running Forrester Creations.

Steffy has to deal with her crazy mother-in-law Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) on top of everything else.

However, the addition of another bundle of joy could make things more complicated.

The most recent development on The Bold and the Beautiful is Wood’s pregnancy.

The actress recently revealed that she and her husband are expecting their third child.

Fans congratulated each other right away on social media.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has a lot to be happy about, especially now that she’s expecting baby (hashtag)3 in spring 2022.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is expecting her third child.

However, it wasn’t long before fans began to wonder if the show’s writers would include her pregnancy in the plot.

When a character in a show becomes pregnant, the character will be placed in a family setting.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are hoping that this is not the case with Steffy.

Fans expressed their concern about Steffy’s pregnancy in a Twitter thread.

“I truly hope (hashtag)BradleyBell doesn’t bring her pregnancy up again on the soap.”

One commenter wrote, “Steffy already has two children to look after; she doesn’t need a third.”

“I’m curious if it’ll be part of the storyline, or if she’ll leave town because of the Finn and Sheila drama,” one fan speculated.

“I wonder whose baby it will be this time if they write her pregnancy into the script?” said another commenter.

One of Wood’s pregnancies has already been incorporated into the show.

The Bold and the Beautiful chose to give Steffy another baby after the actor announced her second pregnancy in October 2020.

Steffy was once again caught up in a who’s the daddy scenario.

Steffy had finally moved on from Scott Clifton’s Liam Spencer to Dr.

Tanner Novlan plays John “Finn” Finnegan.

However, due to his marital problems with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), Liam sought solace at Steffy’s house one night.

The exes slept together as a result of one thing leading to another.

When Steffy became pregnant, they told Hope and Finn the truth, which complicated the situation further.

Initially, a DNA test revealed Liam to be the father.

Vinny, on the other hand, is later discovered…

