Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ take sides in the Brooke and Taylor feud

Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Pick Sides in Brooke and Taylor’s Fight

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) are set to resume their epic feud on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Taylor’s return signaled trouble for Brooke, and viewers knew it.

They’ve already met and decided to become friends.

Fans, however, know that this will not last long, and the two will soon be fighting.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s most well-known rivalry is Brooke and Taylor.

The two women have been at odds for the past three decades, and it appears that another round is on the way now that Taylor has returned to town.

Viewers are eager to see the women in action once more and have already chosen sides.

Taylor and Brooke discuss their past and present on (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful today, each trying to figure out the other’s long-term plans. pic.twitter.comcfhtoNkQB4

Krista Allen’s Debut on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Receives Positive Reaction

The majority of fans appear to prefer Taylor in a Twitter thread.

One user wrote, “Team Taylor, all day every day.”

“Queen Taylor’s agenda is her family,” said another commenter.

Even if it isn’t romantic, Ridge is a part of it.

It’ll have to be dealt with by SFTV.”

While the majority of viewers are on Taylor’s side, Brook has a following of her own.

One fan wrote, “Brooke tells her about Shauna and what happened back then and where did she go and where Ridge went back to his Logan.”

The love for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is at the heart of Brooke and Taylor’s feud.

On The Bold and the Beautiful, their love triangle was a major plot point, with fans debating who the ideal woman for Ridge was.

Both women are married to the fashion designer, and they have children together.

He’d switch back and forth between the two over the years, unable to choose between them.

Ridge could now be in yet another of these predicaments.

For the past few years, Ridge’s focus has been on Brooke, but seeing Taylor brings back memories of their family together.

Ridge will spend more time with Taylor as Ridge and Brooke’s marital problems persist, which will annoy Brooke.

Brooke and Taylor will be fighting over Ridge once more.

Taylor admitted that she is still in love with Ridge, and that one of the reasons she stayed away was because he was dating Brooke.

Taylor vowed not to meddle in Brooke and Ridge’s marriage, but she couldn’t help herself…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.