Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ want Brooke and Deacon to reunite.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) from The Bold and the Beautiful has a complicated romantic history.

Brooke has been through a lot of heartache due to her numerous marriages and divorces.

The troubled heroine is once again thrust into life without her destined partner, Thorsten Kaye’s Ridge Forrester.

She won’t be alone, though, because Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) will be waiting for her.

Since Deacon’s return on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke and Ridge’s relationship has been rocky.

Deacon returns to reconnect with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), but Ridge believes he’s after Brooke.

Brooke isn’t in love with Deacon, despite her claims; her actions prove it.

Brooke spent New Year’s Eve with Deacon while Ridge was away on business.

The exes kissed after a few drinks, then woke up in bed together the next morning.

Brooke’s night with Deacon haunts her, despite the fact that they only had a liplock.

To make matters even more complicated, Deacon admits that he still loves her.

Will Brooke and Deacon’s Love Affair Reignite on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Fans on Twitter are clamoring for Brooke and Deacon to reunite.

One viewer wrote, “I love (hashtag)Breacon More, please!”

Another commenter chimed in, “I’m all for this relationship rekindling!”

When Deacon revealed his feelings to Brooke, a fan suggested, “Give in, give in!”

Ridge is concerned about Brooke’s relapse, and he is standing by her side as she seeks help.

However, he is unaware that his wife is concealing a major secret from him.

Brooke was open about her drinking, but she didn’t mention her kiss with Deacon.

If Ridge finds out about her and Deacon, Brooke knows he’ll go insane.

Yet, thanks to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), Brooke’s secret is about to be revealed.

According to Soaps.com, Douglas tells Ridge and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) about Brooke kissing Santa Claus, and Douglas shares his secret with them.

Ridge will quickly figure things out and confront his wife.

Brooke and Ridge will split up again, as fans of The Bold and the Beautiful know.

Ridge will not fall for Brooke’s tears and beg for forgiveness.

He warned Brooke about Deacon, but she was deaf to his concerns.

His worst fears have finally come true.

