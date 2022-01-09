Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ want Carter to be with Katie rather than Paris.

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) of Bold and the Beautiful has a complicated love life.

The lawyer has had his share of heartbreak in the past, most recently with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer).

Carter’s fans are eager for him to find love, and it appears that he will with Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

Despite this, the writers appear to have abandoned the couple’s blossoming romance.

Carter and Quinn’s romance enthralled viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful last year.

Despite the fact that the plot with Eric Forrester (John McCook) was controversial, viewers had to admit Carter and Quinn had incredible chemistry.

Carter and Quinn’s relationship ended, however, when she chose to stay with Eric, as it does with many other couples.

Carter was ready to re-enter the dating scene now that he was single.

Katie, it seemed, would be his new love interest.

As they talked about their recent heartbreaks, the two became friends, and viewers could tell their friendship was turning into something more.

The writers, on the other hand, have a different woman in mind for Carter, and Karter fans are furious.

Love has the power to drive you insane.

Carter Has a New Woman on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ but It’s Not Katie

Fans expressed their support for Carter and Katie being paired together on Twitter.

“For Karter, I had high hopes.”

One user wrote, “It would’ve been awesome to see that blossom and Bill find out about it.”

“Just when we thought the writers were going to give us a good storyline with Carter and Katie, they let us down.”

“I suppose they’re going to re-unite Katie with Bill and turn her into his doormat,” another fan speculated.

The Bold and the Beautiful quickly found Carter a new lady after Carter and Katie’s romance seemed to fizzle.

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) is the woman in question.

Carter and Paris are friends, but their friendship has taken a turn for the worse since she kissed him.

After joining the writing team for ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ Lawrence Saint-Victor is doing double duty.

The pair’s potential romance has already sparked controversy among fans.

One reason is that Paris is unsure of what she desires in a partner.

The singer is dating Delon de Metz’s Zende Dominguez, but she declined his marriage proposal because she wasn’t ready.

Throughout the history of Paris’ relationship with…

