Fans of The Chase are shocked after a contestant reveals a VERY strange reason for wanting to win the prize money.

Fans of The Chase are in shock after a contestant reveals a VERY strange reason for wanting to win the prize money.

Fans of The Chase were shocked when a contestant said she was waiting for her cat to die so she could buy a dog.

ITV host Bradley Walsh, 61, was joined by four additional contestants, including Ramisa, a 25-year-old Londoner.

The local council officer admitted that she was a huge dog lover who intended to spend the money on a puppy.

The animal lover explained that she was “waiting for her cat to die” so she could devote her time to finding a new companion.

“I adore dogs, and I spend a lot of my time researching, watching, and playing with them,” she explained.

“I even used this app to dog sit and dubbed myself the “dog whisperer.”

I’m not sure if it was because they were a little freaked out, but no one hired me.”

The show’s host, 61-year-old Bradley Walsh, then asked if she wanted to open her own kennels, but she explained that she had her heart set on getting her first dog.

“Right now I have a cat, and she’s a little grumpy,” she continued, “so I’d like to get a dog in the future.”

“Well, it depends if she dies first,” the contestant said when Bradley asked if she wanted a dog in the near future.

“So the cats have to peg it before you get a cat?” Bradley asked, surprised. “Exactly,” the contestant replied, laughing.

The player then told the host that if her cat was still alive, she would use the prize money to put down a deposit on a house with a separate room for her cat on the opposite side of the house, keeping the feline separated from her dog.

“I’d like to put a deposit on a house where either my cat is dead and I can get a dog, or she has a separate bedroom far away,” she continued.

“Nah this girl going on about waiting for her cat to die,” one fan wrote in response to the contestant’s confessions.

TheChase” (hashtag)

“This horrible woman really wants her poor cat to die,” wrote another.

TheChase” (hashtag)

“I appreciate that she’s anticipating her cat’s death,” said a third.

TheChase (hashtag)

“She needs to lose, cat hater,” one enraged supporter said.

TheChase (hashtag)

“I believe this girl has an unhealthy desire for her cat to die.

Another penned, “(hashtag)TheChase.”

“Does Rasmisa need to be reported to the RSPCA after that introduction on (hashtag)TheChase?” another wondered.

“What the hell is wrong with this woman on The Chase who is actively wishing for her cat to die?” one tweeted.

The fact is that

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.