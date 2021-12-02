Fans of the film ‘The Matrix’ have just noticed a glaring error on Keanu Reeves’ face.

Fans of ‘The Matrix’ have recently noticed a glaring error on Keanu Reeves’ face.

One of the most critically acclaimed films of all time is The Matrix.

After 22 years, some fans have discovered a glaring error in a shot of Keanu Reeves from the movie.

The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves, and the original 1999 film has been re-released in IMAX and 4K UHD.

The Matrix was a game-changer in terms of visual effects in Hollywood.

The camera could swivel on a frozen moment in bullet time, reflecting the characters manipulating the matrix.

The film also introduced Hollywood to Hong Kong-style wirework martial arts, but only in Hollywood could the wires be digitally erased.

Those effects blended in perfectly.

The mistake was caused by a more common effect.

Keanu Reeves has always been forthright about why he did the 'Matrix' sequels but not 'Speed 2.'

Neo (Reeves) touches a mirror in the scene where Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) gives him the red pill.

The reflective service latches on to Neo’s finger and works its way up his arm, eventually devouring him.

Neo eventually wakes up in his birthing pod, where Morpheus’s ship, the Nebuchadnezzar, comes to his rescue and teaches him about the matrix.

The morphing mirror is reminiscent of early CGI in films like The Abyss and Terminator 2, so artists had plenty of experience with it.

However, this is where viewers picked up on a blunder.

On November 1, a reddit user said:

29 in the scene that he noticed something on Reeves’ face.

He wrote, “I just realized that the Matrix VFX crew used a marker pencil to draw points on Keanu’s face for CGI tracking purposes.”

“However, they did not remove them during post-production.”

At each side, I count six points.

Compare and contrast the first image, which has a clean face, with the others.”

Four images from the scene were included by the user.

On Reeves’ face, there are dots visible.

They’re unobtrusive, and you’d have to know where to look for them, but they’re there if you know what to look for.

Even though only '8 people have seen it,' Keanu Reeves adores his film.

These are a common visual effects tool for photographing actors in a way that computers can understand their spatial relationships.

The actor’s face, in most cases, is…

