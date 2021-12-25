Fans of the holiday film ‘Home Alone’ believe Elvis Presley appears in it, but he died 13 years before it was released.

Many fans of the Christmas classic Home Alone are unaware that there is a wild theory about an extra in one of the film’s scenes.

Some claim that Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, can be seen in the background of Home Alone.

Elvis Presley, on the other hand, died 13 years before the release of the film.

In 1990, the film Home Alone was made and released.

In August, Ginger Alden discovered Elvis Presley dead on his Graceland bathroom floor.

1977,

He was 42 years old at the time.

Elvis Presley died of cardiac arrhythmia, which has been disputed over the years.

According to reports, he had 14 drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Whatever the case may have been, Elvis Presley’s death shocked the entire world.

Fans from all over the world attended his funeral at Graceland.

After his body was stolen from Forest Hill Cemetery shortly after his death, Elvis’ body and that of his mother were reinterred in Graceland’s Meditation Garden.

Many people have speculated since 1977 that Elvis is still alive.

They believe he staged his death and is still alive somewhere.

They’ve even claimed he makes a cameo appearance in the holiday filmHome Alone, as previously mentioned.

Some fans believe that Home Alone proves that the King of Rock and Roll is still alive, according to PopCulture.com.

Extras wait in line behind Catherine O’Hara’s character in an airport scene.

Many people believe the man who appears over O’Hara’s left shoulder looks exactly like Elvis Presley.

Apart from the fact that Elvis Presley died 13 years before the film’s release, there are numerous ways to refute the claim that he appears in Home Alone.

Chris Columbus, the director of Home Alone, offered his thoughts on the theory.

“These people are convinced this is Elvis Presley,” he said.

That he faked his death and is an extra in Home Alone because he still loves show business… Look at this guy, he’s not Elvis Presley!”

The real extra, Gary Grott, was tracked down and contacted by Kenny Biddle of Skeptical Inquirer in 2018.

“Since he is no longer with us, and since you’ve deduced that it was he who…,” Grott’s son, Roman, said.

