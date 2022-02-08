Fans of ‘The Last Duel’ are furious that Ben Affleck has been nominated for a Razzie Award in 2022.

Fans of ‘The Last Duel’ are outraged by Ben Affleck’s nomination for the Razzie Awards in 2022.

The Razzie Awards 2022 have sparked a lot of debate over some of the more divisive nominations.

Despite the fact that nominees like Jared Leto of House of Gucci are still in the running for an Academy Award, he received a Razzie nomination.

Fans of Ben Affleck have taken to social media to express their displeasure with him being nominated for the Razzie Awards 2022 for his performance in The Last Duel.

The Last Duel is a sprawling historical epic.

Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon wrote the screenplay, which is directed by Ridley Scott.

The story is set in medieval France and follows Knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon).

Squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), an ex-friend, is challenged to a judicial duel by him.

Marguerite (Jodie Comer), Jean’s wife, accuses Jacques of raping her.

In The Last Duel, Affleck plays Pierre d’Alençon.

He’s the secondary antagonist, and he’s based on a real 14th-century person.

Affleck plays a supporting role in which he has previously been praised.

He was singled out by critics for his work as both a co-writer and an actor in the film.

Although Ben Affleck is excellent in The Last Duel, the Razzies nominated Stanley Kubrick, Brian De Palma, and William Friedkin for Worst Director in their first year. https:t.cohAtdMJLBR5

Affleck was nominated for Worst Supporting Actor in The Last Duel, according to the official website of the Razzie Awards 2022.

Nick Cannon in The Misfits, Mel Gibson in Dangerous, Gareth Keegan in Diana the Musical, and Jared Leto in House of Gucci are among his opponents.

People on social media were outraged when Affleck was nominated for the Razzie Awards.

Affleck is the best part of The Last Duel, according to many fans.

Affleck’s villainous turn was even dubbed “the best supporting performance of the year” by some.

The Razzies are notoriously divisive, but for this reason, the Internet came together to condemn the awards show.

The Last Duel isn’t expected to make much of an impact at the Academy Awards, so its appearance at the Razzies is a surprising turn of events.

Meanwhile, it’s understandable to see Leto here, despite the fact that he’ll most likely be nominated for the same House of Gucci performance as Paolo Gucci.

For several reasons, The Last Duel is a divisive film.

The film’s depiction of rape was panned by some critics.

It’s…

