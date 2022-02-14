Fans of the latest episode of Euphoria are speculating about a feud between Barbie Ferreira and Sam Levinson.

The latest episode of Euphoria has sparked rumors of a feud between Barbie Ferreira and Sam Levinson.

Rue cleans up and Nate avenges himself in episode six of season two of Euphoria.

We’re also curious if the rumors about Barbie Ferreira and Sam Levinson feuding are true.

We understand why Barbie Ferreira and Sam Levinson were reportedly at odds over Kat’s story line this season after watching the most recent episode of Euphoria.

The character we once adored has evolved into someone we barely recognize.

She calls Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) a “c–t” in one scene, saying she has never trusted her because she “seems like the type of girl who would f–k your boyfriend.”

Then she’s told she has a terminal brain disorder, which is perplexing.

She can’t be with Ethan (Austin Abrams) because of this alleged diagnosis, telling him that she can’t imagine how their relationship will work out with “all the hospital visits.”

“The fact that you think I’d even lie about something that awful means there’s a big problem in this relationship,” she says when Ethan calls her out on her lie.

By the end of the conversation, Ethan, like the rest of us, is wondering if he ever met the real Kat, the one who accuses him of gaslighting her.

He decides to break up with her because the conversation is going in circles.

It’s an odd moment that has us wondering if it’s true that Barbie and Sam had a fight this season, a rumor started by the infamous and frequently unverified Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi.

Barbie was upset with the way Kat was written, according to an unsubstantiated tip shared by an anonymous account owner in January.

“Barbie got into it with [Sam] on set and left one day,” DeuxMoi claims.

He then omitted a large portion of her dialogue.”

And when fans noticed Barbie was missing from the January issue, they were outraged.

The fact that she and Sam were feuding only added fuel to the fire.

However, a source close to the production said the rumors were false.

Barbie and Sam’s representatives did not respond to E! News’ request for comment.

Kat is most likely a representation of teenagers who spend far too much time on the internet.

We’ve already established that she’s…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Euphoria’s Latest Episode Fans Rumors of Barbie Ferreira and Sam Levinson Feud