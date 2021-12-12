Fans of ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Need These 4 Christmas Sweaters to Show Off Their Holiday Nerdiness

The 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda series and the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking Super Mario 64 were among the milestones Nintendo celebrated this year.

While Mario receives plenty of love from Nintendo, Legend of Zelda fans create their own holiday celebrations with Legend of Zelda Christmas sweaters.

Merchoid provided the first sweater.

They’ve sold Pokémon, The Legend of Zelda, and Atari-themed shirts as officially licensed merchandise for a long time.

You can see their 2018 sweaters here.

Pre-orders are now open for a new line of Nintendo Christmas sweaters: https:t.colNrLNKlpJu(hashtag)Nintendo(hashtag)Mario(hashtag)Zeldapic.twitter.comkyTlEpv1A0

A Link-green sweater is featured in their Legend of Zelda Christmas sweater.

The Hyrule Royal Crest pattern is on the chest, with golden highlights.

The Triforce, Master Sword, Spiritual Stone Zora’s Sapphire, and Medallions from Ocarina of Time are among the other designs on the sweater.

A black Triforce is also featured on the shirt, which could be a reference to the Lorulean Triforce from A Link Between Worlds.

The Legend of Zelda Christmas sweater is available to view and buy here.

This next holiday sweater will appeal to fans of the retro Legend of Zelda Game andamp; Watch.

This t-shirt, on the other hand, is based on the design of ugly Christmas sweaters.

Retro Design Co. has created a retro design based on the original Legend of Zelda NES game (surprise).

It features an 8-bit Link battling Aquamentus, the dragon boss.

I completed The Legend of Zelda without obtaining the wooden sword at the start.

I returned to see the old man to inform him of his error. pic.twitter.com40DPTDyIQf

The Legend of Zelda Christmas sweater includes sprites of the bow and arrows, rupees, and the candle.

It also shows Link’s sword and the completed Triforce.

At the bottom of the sweater, the Old Man appears.

“It’s dangerous to go alone,” the Old Man warns Link in The Legend of Zelda before handing him the sword.

The t-shirt is available for viewing and purchase here.

Despite the fact that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is one of the darker games in the series, it makes a surprising good Zelda Christmas sweater.

It doesn’t have the same lightheartedness as titles like Super…

