Fans of the Macy’s Parade are baffled by a random foreigner’s performance of “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade always has some interesting musical guests, but this year’s audience was perplexed by what appeared to be a random performance by the classic rock band Foreigner.

The band rode on a Macy’s float with a choir, robots, and dolls, performing their hit “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

While it’s common for artists to perform their own songs during the parade instead of Christmas carols, many viewers have taken to social media to express their surprise that Foreigner chose to perform an old song from their catalog.

Director Eric Appel joked, “I’m not sure which was weirder, Foreigner’s performance or the Macy’s Parade NFT promo.”

Someone else joked, “It won’t feel like the holidays have begun until Foreigner appears in the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade… in a dollhouse.”

“Sincerely enjoy the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s time-honored tradition of lip-syncing performances.

One more person sarcastically tweeted, “I ABSOLUTELY want to see Foreigner’sing’ a snippet of ‘I Wanna Know What Love Is’ at 10am.”

‘Don’t stop!’ says the narrator.

“Eh, who cares,” I thought to myself as I watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

They’re doing a lip sync routine.

This is ridiculous: a foreigner.

pic.twitter.comvuiyzZryCK “Ooooohh…”

While many viewers were surprised to see Foreigner at all, others noted that they were among the few stars they recognized.

“I turned on the Macy’s parade and have only seen Foreigner and 3 Who the Hell Are These People?! I am so old.”

In addition,

“I WANT TO KNOW WHAT LOVE IIIIISSSSSSS, I WANT YOU TO SHOW MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

Another Twitter user said, “From what I saw of the Macy’s parade, I recognized Steve from Blue’s Clues, Foreigner, and Santa.”

“It’s possible that I’m out of touch with pop culture.”

For many fans, the perceived randomness of Foreigner’s performance was the highlight of the parade, with the band belting out a classic during the big holiday event.

“By far the best part has been Foreigner on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“It’s not even close,” one ecstatic viewer tweeted.

“At the Macy’s Day Parade, Foreigner NAILED IT.

What a voice! He’s still got it!

Another Foreigner fan exclaimed, “This is the America I love.”

“I’m getting old, or this Macy’s parade is getting…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

Macy’s Parade Fans Confused by Random Foreigner ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’ Performance