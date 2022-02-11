Fans of the Marvel film ‘Eternals’ are enraged that it was not nominated for an Academy Award in 2022.

The Oscars rarely recognize Marvel Cinematic Universe films, as many fans know, and Eternals in 2022 could be no exception.

In the category of Best Visual Effects, the film was a finalist.

Eternals, on the other hand, was nowhere to be found when the nominations were announced.

Fans are now taking to social media to vent their anger and disappointment over the snub.

Eternals received mixed reviews from critics and fans around the world, so no one expected the MCU film to be nominated for any Oscars in 2022 except for Best Visual Effects.

Because the Phase Four film introduced ten new characters to the MCU, it felt rushed.

However, many people praised Eternals’ cinematography and visual effects.

Eternals was not nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in 2022.

Instead, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as Dune, Free Guy, and No Time to Die, made the cut.

Following the announcement of the Oscar nominations for 2022, Eternals fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and frustration with the film’s omission from the Best Visual Effects category.

“You’re telling me [Eternals] didn’t get nominated for VFX? I’m throwing up!” one person wrote alongside images from the film.

“In my mind, Eternals got a nomination for best visual effects,” another fan denied.

After something like this, how can you not add eternals for the best visual effects? pic.twitter.comfL0DIZtQiT

Meanwhile, one user expressed surprise that the Academy would nominate Eternals over other films.

“How do you choose Free Guy, [Spider-Man: No Way Home], and Shang-Chi over Eternals…” they wrote.

Many fans used breathtaking images from Eternals to demonstrate why it should have been nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 2022 Academy Awards.

“[Eternals] not getting nominated for visual effects is my villain origin story,” one person added.

Eternals deserved to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

Marvel has yet to confirm that an Eternals sequel is in the works as of the writing of this article.

Despite the fact that Eternals was not nominated for an Academy Award in 2022 and received mixed reviews, many signs point to a sequel.

