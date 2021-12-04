Fans of ‘The Masked Singer’ are shocked to learn that the Skunk is Faith Evans.

Fans are shocked to learn that the Skunk in ‘The Masked Singer’ is Faith Evans.

On Fox’s hit variety show The Masked Singer, things are heating up, and this week was no different.

The Masked Singer revealed the Skunk in the most recent episode, and the audience went wild.

Let’s take a look at which celebrities we’ve seen so far before diving into who was behind the mask.

Producers promised incredible talent for this season of the show, and they have delivered so far.

Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Laker was revealed as the Octopus during the first week of eliminations.

He performed Tutti Frutti by Little Richard, and some of the panelists correctly guessed his identity right away.

Mother Nature was revealed to be Vivica A Fox, and the Pufferfish was revealed to be Grammy-winning artist Toni Braxton, thanks to The Masked Singer.

Fox told the audience that performing for the show was unlike anything she’d ever done before, and Braxton said that taking part helped her deal with her anxiety over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dalmatian’s appearance astounded hip-hop fans.

Behind the mask was Tyga.

We can’t forget about the Baby this season, either.

The Baby was one of the strangest performances that audiences have ever seen.

That character was created by Larry the Cable Guy, a well-known television personality.

Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters was revealed as the Cupcake in an earlier episode.

She was supposed to perform as a duo with her sister, but she became ill, forcing Pointer to perform solo.

(hashtag)SkunkMask is ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah…

Every Season 6 Reveal We Know So Far From ‘The Masked Singer’

The Skunk got creative with their identity clues.

They performed Sam Smith’s Diamonds and discussed the “yin and yang of life,” with a hint that the diva had previously worked with or knew the Pufferfish (Toni Braxton).

A train reference to Seoul, South Korea’s capital, was picked up by fans.

When you combine the two, you get a parody of “Soul Train.”

James Brown, Gladys Knight, and the Pips were among the artists covered by the Skunk.

The panelists were all impressed by the vocals hidden behind the mask, but the group had a wide range of guesses.

The allusion…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]