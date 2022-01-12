﻿Fans of The Monkees commemorate the 55th anniversary of the iconic album ‘Every Song Is Perfect.’

In January, fans of The Monkees commemorated the 55th anniversary of the album’s release.

1967 is the year in which

More of the Monkees was the album that prompted the band to fire their manager and take control of their recording careers.

Mike Nesmith, Peter Tork, Micky Dolenz, and Davy Jones were extremely popular at the time, as evidenced by the album.

“Every song is perfect,” some fans said of the album’s release.

The group’s debut album, The Monkees, was released in October.

1966 is the year in which

On the cover, the band appeared to be very similar to The Beatles, as they introduced themselves to the world as recording artists.

The song “Last Train to Clarksville,” which was released as a single shortly before the album was released, was one of the album’s biggest hits.

In the fall of 1966, The Monkees soared to the top of Billboard’s 100 chart.

Carole King and Gerry Goffin, Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart, Neil Diamond, and band member Nesmith all wrote songs for More Monkees.

When it was released in January, it stayed at the top of the Billboard charts for 18 weeks.

The band’s original album, released in 1967, was pushed to number two.

“She,” “Mary, Mary,” “Look Out, Here Comes Tomorrow,” “I’m Not Your Stepping Stone,” and “I’m A Believer” are just a few of the unforgettable songs featured on More of the Monkees.

MORE OF (hashtag)THEMONKEES was released 55 years ago today! It was their second (hashtag)1 album of four on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums Chart: https:t.cotNG5E46pU6(hashtag)Rock(hashtag)Icons(hashtag)Legendspic.twitter.comxHHzN355HS

The official Monkees Twitter account issued a statement on the 55th anniversary of More of the Monkees, which was posted on Jan.

a)

In a caption attached to a photo of the album cover, the account stated the following.

“Today is the 55th anniversary of the release of More of the Monkees! This 1967 album was their second (hashtag)1 of four Top 200 Albums Chart appearances.”

The celebratory post received a lot of positive feedback.

“This is my favorite Monkees album of all time.

One follower said, “Every song is perfect.”

“I bought it when it first came out, and I still play it and love it,” wrote another fan.

“When I was in second grade, I bought this album.”

That summer, I must have played “Look Out” at least 500 times.

A third Twitter user stated, “1967 was a lifetime ago.”

“Even the Monkees were unaware…until…

