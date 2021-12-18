Fans of “The Pioneer Woman” drool over a stunning vacation photo and share hilarious reactions to an activity that makes Ree Drummond “tired and sad.”

Fans of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ drool over a spectacular vacation photo and react hilariously to an activity that makes Ree Drummond ‘tired and sad.’

Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, shared a photo from her dream vacation to a favorite family vacation spot.

Drummond’s family, which included her husband Ladd, handsome sons Todd, Jamar, and Bryce, lovely daughters Paige and Alex, and her husband Mauricio, seemed to enjoy the beautiful scenery.

This vacation, however, was not all it seemed.

Fans reacted with hilarity to one particular getaway activity that makes the Food Network star “tired and sad.”

Vail, Colorado has been a favorite vacation spot for the entire family for many years.

They return to the winter vacation spot, carrying on a tradition started by her husband Ladd’s family when he was a child.

In an issue of her self-titled magazine, the Pioneer Woman star explained why the location had become such a wonderful place to unwind with her family.

“I can’t wait to get there because it’s become such a special place for us.”

Sure, there are great shops and good food (as well as the occasional spa treatment! ), but what I enjoy most about Vail is the opportunity to relax and reconnect with Ladd and the kids.

She penned, “There are no cattle to work, no homework to do, no chores to do—I love every minute of it.”

Drummond shared a photo of herself walking through town with her son-in-law, Mauricio Scott, on Instagram.

The photo was taken by Alex as the two walked down a snow-covered street.

The photo’s background was dominated by a mountain vista, with many snow-capped evergreen trees dotting the foreground.

Walking around town, shopping, and eating delicious-looking food appeared to be a big part of the family’s vacation.

Drummond, on the other hand, opted out of one activity, claiming that it’s best to let “Gen Z’ers” have fun while you watch.

Pioneer Woman’s (@thepioneerwoman) Ree Drummond shared a post.

Drummond did, however, explain why she skipped one vacation activity in the caption of the photo above.

Drummond admitted, “I don’t want to ski.”

“There’s a lot of renting to be done.”

Also, schlepping

In addition, I prefer my anterior cruciate ligaments to be intact rather than torn.

Also, when my hips aren’t being taxed, they’re happier,” she continued.

Drummond as a result…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.