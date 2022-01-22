Fans of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond are enamored with her new book, ‘Bath Collection of My Ever-Loving Dreams.’

Ree Drummond debuted her new bath collection, and her fans are ecstatic about the new Walmart-exclusive The Pioneer Woman products.

Drummond also shared some of her personal favorites from the new line!

In the month of January,

In an Instagram post, Drummond, 20, expressed her delight over her newest Walmart products.

“I’ve never been more excited about towels in my life,” she wrote alongside a collection of photos of the items in the caption.

“Scroll through these images to see the bathroom collection of my ever-loving dreams.

@walmart has it all (both in stores and online.)… Pretty, colorful, and happy!”

She showed off the brightly colored fringed towels, floral shower curtains, and a variety of bath rugs (one of which has the word ‘Howdy!’ printed on it).

Her newest Walmart items were also announced on the Pioneer Woman star’s website.

“For years, Ree Drummond’s cheerful, floral products have been brightening every room of our homes — and making all of our culinary adventures that much more enjoyable, too,” according to her website.

“We’re not sure which of her cute slow cookers, floral-patterned planners, and colorful cutlery sets we’d pick as a favorite.”

“But there was one room The Pioneer Woman hadn’t yet spruced up with her signature flair: the bathroom,” the article continued.

Until now, that is, when Ree announced the launch of her brand-new line of bath products — and they’re every bit as adorable as you’d expect.”

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond (@thepioneerwoman) shared a post.

All of the new products were listed in the blog post.

“The full-solution collection includes shower curtains, bath towels, floor rugs, and more,” according to the post, “all decorated with the beautiful colors and patterns you’ve come to expect from Ree.”

Drummond offers five different types of bath rugs.

“Floral patterns, bird designs, crochet trims — each design is unique, but they all have skid-resistant backing and machine-washable fabric,” according to the post.

Colorful and floral splashes brighten up any bathroom space, and the shower curtains are machine washable.

Drummond’s new bath towels are made of “thick, extra-absorbent cotton” and can “absorb excess water quickly,” according to the company.

In addition to toothbrush holders, garbage cans, and soap dispensers, The Pioneer Woman’s new line includes a variety of bath accessories.

Ree Drummond – Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) shared a post.

Drummond’s fans are raving about her new products, with many…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Drummond – Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman)