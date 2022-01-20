Fans of the pop star have proposed to the Kate Bush lookalike.

Fans of pop superstar Katy Perry have proposed to the lookalike Kate Bush.

Sydney Golding, 21, is famous for her resemblance to the Wuthering Heights singer and impressions of her on the video site TikTok.

After hearing the music legend’s 1985 hit Running Up That Hill, she became a fan herself.

Her videos have racked up hundreds of thousands of likes on social media.

“I do get guys asking to marry me and asking what my relationship status is!” Sydney, who has been dating for three years, revealed.

Kate, 63, was a dead ringer for the administrator from Harlow, Essex, for years.

“I’ve had strangers on Facebook mistakenly believe I’m Kate Bush!” she explained.

“However, until my good friend died suddenly a year ago, I didn’t know much about her music.”

He was a huge Kate Bush admirer.

“When I got the bad news, the song Running Up That Hill came on the radio.

It was a huge sign for me, and I fell in love with her music.”

“Wow, incredible resemblance to Kate!” one fan exclaimed.

“You just transported me back in time and to my first teenage crush,” a Kate fan from the 1980s wrote.