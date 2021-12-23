Fans of the Real Housewives of Orange County mock Dr.

Fans of the REAL Housewives of Orange County mocked Dr.

Jen Armstrong’s “embarrassing spelling mistake” was discovered during a recent all-new episode of the reality show.

Dr.

Jen’s phone was propped up on a table.

Heather Dubrow, 52, of Real Housewives of New York City, was on the other end of the line when the phone rang.

With the exception of Dr.

Jen’s contacts list had Heather’s last name misspelled.

Debrow was spelled incorrectly on the cell phone screen.

When a screenshot of Jen’s phone surfaced on Reddit, users had a field day mocking her misspelling.

“Dr. “, one RHOC fan said.

Jen’s phone had Heather’s name misspelled, which made me laugh.”

Another fan of the show simply included a laughing emoji in their post.

“I love that the producers have been getting good phone shots,” another RHOC fan wrote.

“I believe Bethenny once asked LuAnn if she knew how to spell her name and LuAnn couldn’t,” a fourth person added.

The RHOC star was sued for medical malpractice, according to The Sun, which broke the news in mid-December.

The plastic surgeon was also accused of inflicting “mental anguish” on the client who brought the suit.

Judy claimed she had a “disfigured face” as a result of a “botched” job.

The TV personality was accused of being “negligent” when she allegedly inserted the fillers in “the wrong location,” according to the lawsuit, which was first obtained by RadarOnline.

“This round of fillers was placed too high in the area where [Judy’s] skin curved around her eyes, and in addition [Dr.]

Jen] used a different filler than the one that was originally used, which caused lumps on or around [Judy’s] face.”

Heather had halted production and screamed, “The show is over!” at the beginning of December.

After learning that her co-star Nicole James had filed a lawsuit against her husband, she erupted in a rage.

Bravo’s newest newcomer was confronted by the Bravo star and her plastic surgeon husband, Terry Dubrow, 63.

Nicole had previously sued over a boob job mishap.

“There is no filming,” Heather yelled.

“The show is over, no, no!” she exclaimed to everyone in her house.

Heather put her hand up to block the lens as the cameraman continued to follow her.

“Literally, we’re down a camera,” the TV star said.

“Right now, it’s finished.”

She went on to say:

