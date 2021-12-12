Fans of the science fiction series ‘Star Trek’ can thank Lucille Ball for it.

Star Trek is one of the most well-known and popular entertainment franchises.

The majority of people have seen at least one episode of one of the television shows or one of the numerous films.

Now, as new shows hit the airwaves, Star Trek is experiencing a comeback.

Surprisingly, the iconic franchise almost didn’t happen at all.

However, it is thanks to Lucille Ball, the queen of comedy, that it exists.

Star Trek is regarded by almost all sci-fi fans as the genre’s pinnacle achievement.

Even if a sci-fi fan prefers Star Wars or Battlestar Galactica, they must acknowledge that Star Trek paved the way for science fiction on TV and in movies.

The first season of the TV show aired on NBC in 1966.

It only lasted three seasons, but it sparked so much interest that it became larger than life.

Another series didn’t premiere on television for another 20 years.

Star Trek: The Next Generation aired for seven seasons starting in 1987.

Captain Kirk’s original crew appeared in six feature films between the two shows.

Some shows can be rewatched indefinitely.

Captain Picard’s crew took the reins on the silver screen after Star Trek: Generations passed the torch to the Next Generation.

Deep Space Nine and Voyager, which aired on television, featured diverse crews and shattered even more barriers.

Deep Space Nine introduced viewers to the first African-American captain, while Voyager featured an unflappable Captain Janeway at the helm.

Enterprise, a four-season prequel series, allowed fans to see what life was like before the United Federation of Planets was formed.

After those shows ended, it took years for Discovery to air.

It has now completed its fourth season.

Lower Decks is an animated comedy that proudly bears the Star Trek spirit.

Picard will return for a second season soon, with Kate Mulgrew reprising her role as Captain Janeway for the next generation of cadets.

Strange New Worlds is also filming, and fans are eagerly anticipating its release.

Meanwhile, another film is being discussed.

Overall, the franchise is still alive and well.

It’s hard to believe Star Trek almost didn’t happen, given everything it’s accomplished.

However, The Cage, the show’s first pilot, was a flop.

It was turned down by the network.

Lucille Ball stepped in at that point.

She was the owner of Desilu Studios, one of the largest production companies in the world…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.