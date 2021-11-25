Fans of The Talk have petitioned for guest host NeNe Leakes to be hired after Sheryl Underwood was fired for being “jealous.”

After demanding that ‘jealous’ Sheryl Underwood be fired, fans of The Talk begged the show to hire guest host NeNe Leakes.

NeNe Leakes, a guest host on THE TALK, made a strong impression on viewers, who urged producers to hire her instead of Sheryl Underwood.

Viewers praised the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum after her guest hosting stint on the show this week.

Following NeNe’s appearance, the daytime talk show shared a photo on Instagram, prompting fans to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

The program included a photo of the reality star smiling at the camera while sitting comfortably in her guest host chair.

The 53-year-old wore her long straight hair down and wore a black, white, and red tracksuit for the live broadcast.

“Our guest co-host looks FABULOUS today!” they captioned the photo. “Thank you for hanging out with us @neneleakes while @amandakloots is away!”

With a slew of red heart and smiley face emojis, fans responded with positive messages about the episode.

Following her performance, many fans demanded that NeNe host a regular segment on the long-running talk show.

“She needs to be a permanent host!” one person wrote.

A second person concurred, writing, “Keep Her.”

In a follow-up post, fans thanked the TV star once again for filling in for host Amanda Kloot this week.

This time, the show featured NeNe alongside fellow hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Sheryl, Natalie Morales, and Jerry O’Connell in a group shot.

“Thanks for joining us again today @NeNeLeakes!! Check out (hashtag)TheTalk’s IG stories for more behind-the-scenes with our fabulous guest co-host,” they wrote.

“NENE permanent! You have your cast right here! This is the first week I ever watched!” one user exclaimed, pleading for NeNe to return.

“The Talk has never been better,” wrote a second person.

The faithful viewer has returned.

“Undoubtedly, a team”

In a third post, which was published on Thanksgiving morning to commemorate the holiday, fans demanded that host Sheryl be fired.

“When is Sheryl leaving the show?” read the comment.

Fans slammed the comedian last month after Natalie stepped in as moderator and received rave reviews.

“Natalie is a seasoned professional journalist,” one fan wrote on The Talk’s Facebook page.

She’s doing an excellent job interacting with the audience and visitors.

“Because everyone likes Natalie more, Sheryl will become envious and devise a ‘plan’ to get rid of her as well.”

“How did The Talk fare with Natalie Morales!? What a fantastic addition! She lends much-needed credibility to the…

