Fans of ‘The Young and the Restless’ are fed up with standalone episodes.

Fans of ‘The Young and the Restless’ are fed up with single-episode dramas.

The Young and the Restless has aired more than 12,000 episodes since its premiere in 1973.

The show has a large cast of over 30 actors, so there are plenty of storylines to develop.

The soap opera, on the other hand, frequently produces standalone episodes that focus on a single character.

Fans despise the standalone arcs, which were once enjoyable.

The Young and the Restless has become known for its stand-alone episodes.

Through dream sequences, a character sees glimpses of the past, present, and future.

In recent months, special episodes for Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) have been released.

Today's special episode of #YR Get ready to dream with Phyllis!

Phyllis Makes a Decision About Her Relationship With Jack on “The Young and the Restless”

While fans of the characters will enjoy these episodes, other viewers will be bored.

Fans expressed their displeasure with the story arcs on a Twitter thread.

“I despise these dream episodes.”

One user said, “I’m not watching.”

A viewer commented on Phyllis’ fantasy, saying, “Hope this was the last standalone and dream episode in a long time.”

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be disappointed to learn that the dream episodes are not yet over.

Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is featured in a special Christmas standalone episode.

Nick has been dealing with family issues and the breakup of his relationship with Phyllis recently.

Nonetheless, he puts that behind him in order to spread holiday cheer.

Spend the season with your #YR family! The Young and the Restless premieres this week on @CBS! Catch up on the latest episodes on @paramountplus!

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Isn’t Giving Up on Phyllis, and A Phick Reunion Could Happen

A tired Nick, on the other hand, has a dream that changes his life.

While the episode promises to be a heartwarming tale in time for the holidays, fans may be disappointed.

“Do people really want to see more of Nick?” Morrow joked in an interview with Michael Fairman TV about his standalone episode.

Nick will receive clarity about his life through his dream sequences, as he has in many The Young and the Restless standalone episodes.

Nick’s family, of course, will be present…

One of the things we're grateful for? Today's special episode of #YR. Get ready to dream with Phyllis!